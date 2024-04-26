Indian-origin student arrested, banned from US’ Princeton University for taking part in Pro-Palestinian protest

Amidst a wave of Pro-Palestinian protests across universities in the United States, an Indian Origin student, Achinthya Sivalingam, from the Princeton University has been arrested and banned from the university for participating in a student-led protest that took place within the premises of the university’s campus. A disciplinary procedure has been pending against Sivalingam due to her conduct.

Along with her, another student Hasan Sayed was also arrested after protesters had set up tents in the university’s courtyard area, according to the reports.

According to Jennifer Morrill, a university spokesperson, the two graduate students were detained for trespassing and are now "immediately barred from the campus. They also face disciplinary action.” The spokeswoman stated that the students were detained "after repeated warnings from the Department of Public Safety to cease the activity and leave the area."

Several protests in solidarity with Gaza have affected the top universities in the US. The protests ignited from Columbia University in New York and have spread across campuses throughout the nation.

On April 24, Columbia University had announced that all classes for the rest of the year will be held online. Students were asked to vacate the college premises as soon as the university made the announcement. Later, parents of several students also demanded a refund of the tuition fee due to the ongoing protests.

The White House has condemned the protests, stating, "Echoing the rhetoric of terrorist organisations, especially in the wake of the worst massacre committed against the Jewish people since the Holocaust, is despicable. We condemn these statements in the strongest terms."