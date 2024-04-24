Students & parents ask for tuition fee refund as Columbia University moves classes online amid Gaza protests

In response to widespread student protests against U.S. President Joe Biden's handling of the war in Gaza, Columbia University has announced that all classes for the rest of the year will be held online. Students were asked to vacate the college premises as soon as the university made the announcement.

Free Palestinian support groups, Azadi sloganeers dismantling tents because of reports of a midnight deadline to vacate campus, National Guards might enforce rule. (Lt ⁦@A2D2_⁩ ) pic.twitter.com/2CBggI1d9U — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) April 24, 2024

This decision comes as thousands of students on university campuses across the United States have been up in arms over the ongoing war in Gaza.

According to reports, parents of several students have also demanded a refund of the tuition fee due to the ongoing protests.

It costs $89,000 per year to attend Columbia University, and school officials just announced it's going online-only for the rest of the year.



No refunds!



— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 23, 2024

In an official statement, the Columbia University president addressed the security concerns raised by students, stating, "Students across an array of communities have conveyed fears for their safety, and we have announced additional actions we are taking to address security concerns."

The University also mentioned that they would work towards resolving the crisis in the near future, while also addressing incidents of intimidating and harassing behaviour on campus.

Students in universities across the U.S, such as Standford University, University of California, Berkley, Boston University, Harvard University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, are staging Pro-Palestinian protests and walkouts.

Wow!



HAPPENING NOW.



Columbia University is witnessing a powerful moment: a MASSIVE faculty walkout in solidarity with students advocating for Palestine.pic.twitter.com/bjwgp1HTlf — sarah (@sahouraxo) April 22, 2024

Videos and pictures of the protests, showing students holding signs and chanting slogans, have been widely shared on social media.

#ColumbiaUniversity has announced classes will be remote for the rest of the year as anti-#Israel protests rock the school.



There are now growing calls for tuition refunds for the $70k a year college now that it has practically turned into an online school. pic.twitter.com/GZ9AukGYOj — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) April 23, 2024

The White House has condemned the protests, stating, "Echoing the rhetoric of terrorist organizations, especially in the wake of the worst massacre committed against the Jewish people since the Holocaust, is despicable. We condemn these statements in the strongest terms."