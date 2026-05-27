Adani Enterprises, Adani Energy, Adani Power shares in a bull run; fresh price targets

Adani Group stocks such as Adani Enterprises, Adani Energy Solutions and Adani Power are in a bull run in the short term. Adani Power is among the top gainers rising 78%, followed by Adani Energy Solutions (52.64%) and Adani Enterprises (37.36%) in the last three months.

Adani Power, the crown jewel of the Adani Group, has become India's most valued power company rising 67% in 2026. Its market cap rose to Rs 4.80 lakh crore with the stock reaching a record high of Rs 252.60 in the current session. Adani Power stock closed at Rs 248.75, 1.72% higher against the previous close of Rs 244.55. Adani Power shares have risen 125% in a year and gained 383% in three years.

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Adani Energy Solutions, largest private sector power transmission company in India, saw its stock rising 47.58% this year and 57% in six months. Formerly Adani Transmission, the company's stock has been rising due to a stellar fiscal year and more demand for electricity infrastructure.

The company, which operates across 16 states, clocked a 32% rise in FY26 profit at Rs 2,393 crore. It reported a record EBITDA of Rs 8726 crore, rising 13% year on year. Strong performance in transmission and smart metering businesses along with stable distribution operations led to the healthy financial performance for the Adani Group firm. Adani Energy Solutions stock closed at Rs 1539.90, 5.28% higher against the previous close of Rs 1462.65.

Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani Group, saw its shares rise 28% in a month. The stock has gained 131% in five years. The firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 220.7 crore (attributable to the owners) in Q4 FY26 against a net profit of Rs 3,845 crore in the year ago quarter. Revenue from operations in Q4 rose 20.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 32,439.3 crore. Adani Enterprises stock closed at Rs 2972.60, 0.11% higher against the previous close of Rs 2969.35.

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Here's a look at what analysts said on the outlook of the Adani Group stocks.

Kunal Kamble, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza

Adani Enterprises

Adani Enterprises Limited is witnessing a strong bullish breakout with sharp price action above recent swing highs near Rs 2,750-2,800, supported by rising volumes and strong momentum. The stock is trading well above all major EMAs (20/50/100/200), confirming a powerful trend reversal and sustained uptrend structure. RSI near 80 reflects strong momentum and near-overbought conditions, so minor consolidation cannot be ruled out. Fresh entry can be considered on dips near ?2,900-2,920 for targets of ?3,100 and ?3,250 with stop loss at ?2,820. Existing holders should trail stop loss near ?2,850 to protect profits.

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Adani Energy Solutions

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd has delivered a strong breakout above the key resistance zone near ?1,070 with sustained bullish price action and rising volumes, indicating continued buying strength. The stock is trading firmly above all major EMAs (20/50/100/200), confirming a strong uptrend across multiple timeframes. RSI has rebounded above 60, signalling improving momentum after recent consolidation. Fresh entry can be considered on dips near Rs 1,500-1,510 for targets of Rs 1,620 and Rs 1,700 with stop loss at Rs 1,430. Existing holders should trail stop loss near Rs 1,460 to protect profits while maintaining bullish bias.

Adani Power

Adani Power Limited is showing strong bullish momentum after a decisive breakout towards fresh swing highs near ?250, supported by steady volume expansion and positive price action. The stock is trading comfortably above all major EMAs (20/50/100/200), confirming a strong uptrend across short and medium-term charts. RSI has recovered above 65, indicating improving momentum while still leaving room for further upside. Fresh entry can be considered on dips near Rs 245-248 for targets of Rs 270 and Rs 290 with stop loss at Rs 232. Existing holders should trail stop loss near Rs 238 to protect gains while maintaining bullish outlook

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Osho Krishan, chief Manager – technical & derivatives research at Angel One

Adani Enterprises

Adani Enterprises has rallied more than 60% over the past few trading months, decisively surpassing the crucial Rs 2600 resistance level, which subsequently triggered a sharp vertical upmove. However, momentum indicators now suggest the stock has entered an extremely overbought territory, increasing the possibility of near-term profit booking. Any corrective decline from current levels could offer a healthier setup from an investment perspective. Technically, the immediate support zone is placed between Rs 2700 and Rs 2600, while the Rs 3100–3250 range is expected to act as an intermediate resistance zone for the counter in the near term.

Adani Power

Adani Power has surged over 75% in the past few trading months and decisively breached the key resistance level of Rs 170, triggering a strong vertical rally. The stock’s technical indicators now reflect an extremely overbought condition, indicating the possibility of near-term profit booking. Such a correction could provide a healthier entry opportunity from an investment standpoint. The immediate support zone is placed around Rs 220–200, while the prevailing momentum suggests investors may continue to ride the trend with disciplined trailing stop losses.

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Adani Energy Solutions

Adani Energy Solutions has rallied over 60% during the past few trading months after decisively crossing the key resistance level of Rs 1340, leading to a sharp vertical upmove. Technical indicators currently signal an extremely overbought condition, which may result in near-term profit booking. Any corrective phase could provide a more favorable investment opportunity. On the downside, the Rs 1340–1300 zone is expected to offer strong support, while the Rs 1800–1900 range is likely to act as an intermediate resistance zone in the near term.