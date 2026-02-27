Jeffrey Epstein links: Nancy Mace urges panel to question Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Republican lawmaker Nancy Mace on February 27 said Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick should testify before the United States House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform over questions about his alleged association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“Howard Lutnick should take questions from the Oversight committee,” Mace, a Republican from South Carolina, wrote in a post on X (formally twitter).

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Her remarks came in response to a social media post claiming that the United States Department of Justice had removed from its database an Epstein-related photograph showing him standing in front of a man who “appears to be Howard Lutnick.” It is not known whether the individual in the image is Lutnick.

Mace later told reporters she would formally ask Lutnick to appear before the committee.

Her comments came as the panel prepared to depose former President Bill Clinton regarding his past connections to Epstein. The deposition is taking place in Chappaqua, New York, where the Clintons maintain a residence.

On February 26, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton testified in a closed-door session before the committee, saying she had no new information about Epstein or his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

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In an opening statement posted on X and delivered to lawmakers, Hillary Clinton said the panel had subpoenaed her under the assumption that she possessed relevant information. “Let me be as clear as I can. I do not,” she said.

“I had no idea about their criminal activities. I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein. I never flew on his plane or visited his island, homes or offices,” she added.

Clinton also accused Republicans of turning congressional oversight into partisan theater and argued she was being compelled to testify despite having no knowledge that would assist investigators.

“If this committee is serious about learning the truth about Epstein's trafficking crimes, it would not rely on press gaggles to get answers from our current president on his involvement; it would ask him directly under oath,” she wrote.

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President Donald Trump, like the Clintons, has never been charged with any wrongdoing related to Epstein and has denied any misconduct.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer said Bill Clinton’s deposition was expected to be lengthy, describing it as “going to be a long video and a long deposition.”