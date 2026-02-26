'Do not recall ever encountering...': Hillary Clinton tells panel she has ‘no idea’ about Epstein crimes

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told the House Oversight Committee on Thursday that she has no new information about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, using a closed-door deposition to deny any knowledge of their crimes and to accuse Republicans of pursuing a political distraction.

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In her opening statement — posted on X and delivered to lawmakers — Clinton said the committee had justified its subpoena on the assumption that she possessed relevant information. “Let me be as clear as I can. I do not,” she said.

Here is my opening statement to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee today. pic.twitter.com/NZSF2epcI5 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 26, 2026

“I had no idea about their criminal activities. I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein. I never flew on his plane or visited his island, homes or offices,” she said.

Clinton argued that congressional oversight too often devolves into partisan theater and said she was being compelled to testify despite having nothing to offer investigators.

“[Y]ou have compelled me to testify, fully aware that I have no knowledge that would assist your investigation, in order to distract attention from President Trump's actions and cover them up despite legitimate calls for answers,” she wrote.

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She added: “If this committee is serious about learning the truth about Epstein's trafficking crimes, it would not rely on press gaggles to get answers from our current president on his involvement; it would ask him directly under oath about the tens of thousands of times he shows up in the Epstein files.”

President Donald Trump, like the Clintons, has never been charged with any wrongdoing related to Epstein and has denied any wrongdoing.

The deposition is taking place in Chappaqua, New York, where the Clintons have a home. The committee is scheduled to meet former President Bill Clinton on Friday for a similar session. House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., said it was “going to be a long video and a long deposition,” adding that the former president’s appearance would be “even longer.”

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Comer rejected suggestions that the investigation was politically motivated.

“This isn’t a partisan witch hunt. This was a motion, a bipartisan motion, supported by the Democrats, to bring the Clintons in. So I don’t think it’s any type of being unfair in any way to the Clintons,” he told reporters.

The top Democrat on the panel, Rep. Robert Garcia of California, said “today sets a precedent” and expressed hope that Trump would also testify.

“We want to talk to former President Bill Clinton, and the other person we want to talk to is current President Donald Trump,” Garcia said, urging Republicans to help them “get President Trump in front of our committee.”

The in-person interviews follow months of back-and-forth between the Clintons and the committee. At one point, the panel threatened to hold them in contempt of Congress over a subpoena issued in August. The depositions were initially scheduled for October.

“We worked for six months to get the Clintons to come in,” Comer said, noting that while the Clintons had offered to testify at a public hearing, the committee typically conducts closed-door interviews first. “We're going to release the transcripts, release the video as soon as everyone approves it,” he added.

Comer also said, “No one has accused the Clintons of wrongdoing,” but maintained the committee is “trying to understand many things” about how Epstein operated.

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In her statement, Clinton broadened her criticism, calling the handling of the matter an “institutional failure” and questioning why key figures had not been pressed more aggressively. “What is being held back? Who is being protected? And why the cover-up?” she asked.

Epstein died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

In December, undated photographs of Bill Clinton with Epstein and Maxwell were released as part of the first batch of documents made public under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a 2025 law requiring the Justice Department to release investigative files related to Epstein and Maxwell.

The Clintons have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein.