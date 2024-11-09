Many US citizens increasingly search for Canada visas including actors like Sharon Stone, Sophie Turner: Here's why?

A significant number of U.S. citizens are reportedly exploring the possibility of relocating to Canada following the re-election of Donald Trump, as evidenced by a notable increase in searches for Canadian visas, according to a report by The US Mirror.

Trump, the Republican nominee, secured 295 Electoral College votes compared to Harris's 226, prompting a wave of reactions from the entertainment industry.

Actress America Ferrera is reportedly eyeing a move to the United Kingdom with her family. The 40-year-old star, best known for her role in Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, is concerned about her children's future following Trump's victory. An insider shared with the New York Post that Ferrera is devastated by Harris's loss and seeking a more hopeful environment abroad.

Sharon Stone is also considering an escape from the US, specifically to Italy. Earlier this year, the Basic Instinct actress mentioned her interest in purchasing a home there, expressing her dismay over a political landscape she views as oppressive. "This is one of the first times in my life that I've actually seen anyone running for office on a platform of hate and oppression," Stone stated.

Music icon Cher has been vocal about the impact of Trump's leadership on her well-being. In a 2023 interview with The Guardian, she revealed the toll the previous election cycle took on her health, hinting that she might leave the country if Trump were to regain power. "I almost got an ulcer the last time. If he gets in, who knows? This time I will leave," Cher commented.

British actress Sophie Turner, renowned for her role in Game of Thrones, was outspoken about her intentions, declaring she would "get the f–k out" of the U.S. if Trump returned to office.

The process of moving to Canada, however, is complex and involves several steps. Applicants must be at least 18 years old to achieve permanent residency and eventual citizenship. They can pursue various pathways, including provincial nominations, family sponsorships, or the Express Entry system, which is tailored for skilled workers.

The Express Entry system allows candidates to apply for residency based on their qualifications, taking into account language proficiency in both English and French. Applicants will be evaluated on a range of factors, including age, education, work experience, and language skills.

