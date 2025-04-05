scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
World News
US News
'March to independence': Christine Lagarde wants EU to ditch Visa, Mastercard for own platform

Feedback

'March to independence': Christine Lagarde wants EU to ditch Visa, Mastercard for own platform

Speaking on The Pat Kenny Show, Lagarde underscored Europe’s dependence on foreign digital payment infrastructure. “Visa, MasterCard, PayPal and Alipay are all controlled by American or Chinese companies,” she noted, arguing, “We should make sure there is a European offer.”

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Lagarde linked progress on the CMU to broader economic integration, saying it could ease the pressure on monetary policy and lay the groundwork for a future fiscal union. Lagarde linked progress on the CMU to broader economic integration, saying it could ease the pressure on monetary policy and lay the groundwork for a future fiscal union.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is calling for a payments revolution — one that breaks Europe's reliance on U.S. and Chinese platforms like Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, and Alipay. Describing it as “a march towards independence,” Lagarde said Europe must build its own alternative to secure financial sovereignty. A fully unified capital market, she added, could pave the way for deeper fiscal integration — with a potential value add of up to €3 trillion annually.

Related Articles

Speaking on The Pat Kenny Show, Lagarde underscored Europe’s dependence on foreign digital payment infrastructure. “Visa, MasterCard, PayPal and Alipay are all controlled by American or Chinese companies,” she noted, arguing, “We should make sure there is a European offer.”

Her comments come amid renewed focus on the Capital Markets Union (CMU) — a long-standing EU initiative aimed at creating a single capital market across member states. The goal is to improve the flow of investments and savings across the bloc, giving businesses better access to funding and citizens more efficient savings vehicles.

Lagarde linked progress on the CMU to broader economic integration, saying it could ease the pressure on monetary policy and lay the groundwork for a future fiscal union. While the claim of €3 trillion in annual added value stems from a widely cited Reddit post, more official estimates suggest a slightly more conservative impact. According to the European Parliamentary Research Service (EPRS), deeper integration could generate over €2.8 trillion in additional GDP by 2032, with at least €321 billion attributed to completing the Economic and Monetary Union.

Still, building a European alternative to Visa and Mastercard faces steep challenges. Among them:

  • Lower interchange fees in Europe make profitability harder to achieve.
  • Massive upfront investment is needed to create infrastructure that rivals global players.
  • Adoption hurdles include shifting consumer and merchant behavior, and persuading banks to support a new system.
  • Technical complexity, especially around security, fraud protection, and cross-border compatibility.
  • Governance and coordination, as member states and institutions would need to align on execution and oversight.

Published on: Apr 05, 2025, 9:20 AM IST
Subscribe To Newsletter
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement