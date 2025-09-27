'Menace to US national security': Trump demands Microsoft fire global affairs president Lisa Monaco

US President Donald Trump has demanded that Microsoft dismiss Lisa Monaco, its newly appointed president of global affairs, branding her a “menace to US National Security” in a blistering Truth Social post on Friday. Trump accused Monaco of being “corrupt and totally Trump deranged,” and claimed she had already been stripped of her clearances and barred from federal sites.

“She is a menace to US National Security, especially given the major contracts that Microsoft has with the United States Government,” Trump wrote, adding, “Because of Monaco’s many wrongful acts, the US Government recently stripped her of all Security Clearances, took away all of her access to National Security Intelligence, and banned her from all Federal Properties.” He concluded: “It is my opinion that Microsoft should immediately terminate the employment of Lisa Monaco.”

Monaco joined Microsoft in July, overseeing the company’s global government relations. Her LinkedIn profile confirms the appointment, which Reuters also reported. Before entering the corporate world, she built a long career in public service: as a top national security aide under Barack Obama, deputy attorney general under President Joe Biden, and a key figure in the Justice Department’s response to the January 6 Capitol riots.

It is her Biden-era role that appears to have drawn Trump’s ire, as the Justice Department pursued multiple cases against him. He linked her presence at Microsoft to what he views as political persecution, calling it “unacceptable” for a senior official with such a history to work at a company deeply tied to federal contracts.

The attack follows Trump’s broader pattern of targeting adversaries. Former FBI director James Comey was indicted on obstruction and perjury charges just days earlier, while Trump has pressed for charges against John Bolton and Adam Schiff. He has also directed criticism at universities, law firms, media outlets, and corporate leaders.

Microsoft, already navigating close ties with Washington, now finds itself in the middle of Trump’s latest clash. CEO Satya Nadella recently attended a White House dinner with Trump and other tech leaders, underscoring the company’s influence in policymaking. Yet the intervention comes as Microsoft faces scrutiny over lucrative government contracts and international dealings, including reports that it restricted certain cloud services linked to Israeli military units.