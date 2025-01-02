New York mass shooting leaves 11 injured, NYPD rules out terror angle

At least 11 people – believed to be mainly teenagers – were injured in a mass shooting outside a nightclub in Queens on Wednesday night, according to New York Police Department (NYPD). The shooting took place at around 11:18 pm on January 1 night. Police confirmed the incident is not being treated as a terrorist incident.

The NYPD said they received multiple 911 calls that several people had been shot Wednesday night at a venue on 91-12 144th Place. A gunman opened fire near the Amazura nightclub in Jamaica just before 11:20 pm as a large crowd was leaving the location, according to police.

There were around 90 people inside the venue in an upstairs, private event space. The club was at capacity, with around 15 people waiting outside to enter, according to local media reports.

All of the victims are expected to recover from their non-life threatening injuries. The ages of the victims are believed to be between 16 and 20 years old. No arrests have been made, and the NYPD are asking the public for help in catching the perpetrators.

The shooting incident comes on the back of a devastating attack in New Orleans’ French Quarter on New Year’s Day. A US Army veteran, flying an ISIS flag from his truck, drove into a crowded pedestrian area, killing 15 people and injuring 30 others. The suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, was killed in a shootout with police after the attack. Authorities believe he may have had accomplices.

The attack killed 15 people, including individuals from diverse backgrounds. Victims included a mother of a 4-year-old who had recently been promoted at work, a New York financial employee visiting home for the holidays, and an 18-year-old aspiring nurse from Mississippi.

US President Joe Biden condemned the attack, calling it a “despicable” act. He highlighted that the suspect had posted ISIS-inspired videos online hours before the attack, expressing his intent to kill and his allegiance to the militant group.

In 2024, there have been nearly 500 mass shootings, according to a database maintained by Gun Violence America. The deadliest occurred in a Chicago suburb in January, killing eight people.