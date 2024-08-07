Pakistani man charged in attempted assassination of Donald Trump: Report

A Pakistani man with alleged connections to Iran has been charged with plotting political assassinations on U.S. soil, according to the Justice Department. Asif Merchant, the suspect, was arrested last month after meeting with undercover law enforcement officers he believed were potential assassins.

According to Associated Press, Merchant arrived in New York in June and paid a $5,000 advance to the supposed hitmen. He discussed plans to assassinate a "political person," outlining different scenarios on a napkin and acknowledging the high level of security around the target. He intended to provide further instructions, including naming the targets, upon his return to Pakistan in August or September.

The specific targets were not disclosed in court documents. However, U.S. officials noted that a previous threat from Iran had led to increased security for former President Donald Trump ahead of a Pennsylvania rally. This threat was unrelated to a separate incident where Trump was injured by a gunman. Authorities emphasize that Merchant's plot was not connected to this unrelated attack.

Merchant allegedly has a family in Iran and has traveled frequently to Iran, Syria, and Iraq. The Justice Department disclosed that he was planning a long-term operation and expected to travel to Pakistan before proceeding with the plot. He was arrested on July 12, the same day he planned to leave the U.S.

The arrest follows longstanding concerns about Iran's intent to avenge the 2020 killing of Qassem Soleimani, the former leader of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force. The U.S. has continued to provide security for multiple former Trump administration officials. In 2022, an Iranian operative was charged in a foiled plot to kill former national security adviser John Bolton.

At a House hearing last month, FBI Director Christopher Wray described the Iranian government's actions as "extremely aggressive and brazen." Attorney General Merrick Garland stated that the Justice Department remains vigilant in addressing these threats. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also emphasized the administration's priority in monitoring and responding to Iranian threats against former politicians.

Merchant appeared in court in Brooklyn and remains in custody. The case is ongoing, and authorities are continuing their investigation into the foiled plot.