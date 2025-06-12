'Radical, left lunatics you're dealing with': Donald Trump claims credit for controlling Los Angeles crisis

United States President Donald Trump has asserted that his strategic decisions have prevented Los Angeles from descending into chaos. On Wednesday, June 11, he claimed that without his intervention, the city would be in ruins, dealing with what he described as "radical left lunatics."

Trump was at The Kennedy Centre to attend a show along with First Lady Melania Trump. The president attended the show just days after deploying US Marines and the National Guard in LA.

Addressing the press at The Kennedy Centre, Trump said: "...I am very proud to have helped Los Angeles survive...We didn't do what we did, Los Angeles would be burning to the ground, and that's not over yet...These are radical left lunatics that you're dealing with. They are tough, smart. They are probably paid many of them..."

#WATCH | US President Donald Trump says, "...I am very proud to have helped Los Angeles survive...We didn't do what we did, Los Angeles would be burning to the ground, and that's not over yet...These are radical left lunatics that you're dealing with. They are tough, smart. They… pic.twitter.com/xJFFteWVWk — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2025

Trump's decision to deploy military troops to Los Angeles, despite objections from California Governor Gavin Newsom, has ignited controversy over the use of federal troops within the United States. Newsom's administration has responded by suing the federal government, seeking to halt the military deployment.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has also voiced her opposition, urging President Trump to cease the military operations and the raids. Despite these calls, Trump remains steadfast, insisting his actions were necessary for the city's safety.

The deployment includes US troops detaining immigrants accused of trespassing into a recently designated national defence zone along the southern border. This marks an escalation in military involvement under Trump's new enforcement strategy.

US Army Lieutenant Colonel Chad Campbell explained a recent detention, stating, "A Department of Defense response went to interdict those three individuals, told them to sit down. In a matter of three minutes, border patrol agents came in to apprehend. So that three minutes is that temporary detention."

The operation has resulted in over 1,400 migrants being charged with illegally entering militarised areas along the border. This approach challenges the Posse Comitatus Act, which limits military involvement in civilian law enforcement, although exceptions exist under the military purpose doctrine.

These developments follow heightened tensions and protests in Los Angeles, with the federal response being criticised for its aggressive stance. The administration argues it is a necessary measure to tackle what it perceives as threats to national security.

President Trump’s actions and the ongoing legal battles highlight the contentious nature of federal versus state control, especially concerning military intervention and immigration enforcement, amid broader debates over law and order in the US.