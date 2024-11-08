Rahul Gandhi congratulates Donald Trump, wishes Kamala Harris on ‘spirited campaign’

US election 2024: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote to both Donald Trump, who won the US presidential elections, and Vice President Kamala Harris, who conceded, to wish them on the outcome of the polls.

In his letter to Donald Trump, Gandhi congratulated him for his victory, and said the people of the country have placed their trust in his vision for the future.

“India and the United States of America share a historic friendship rooted in our commitment to democratic values. Under your leadership, we are confident that our nations will further deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest. I also hope that we will continue to work towards expanding avenues and opportunities for both Indians and Americans,” he wrote in the letter to Trump, while wishing him luck for his second term.

In his letter to Kamala Harris, Gandhi congratulated her for her “spirited presidential campaign”. “Your unifying message of hope will continue to inspire many,” he said.

“Under the Biden administration, India and the United States have deepened cooperation on issues of global importance. Our shared commitment to democratic values will continue to guide our friendship. As the Vice President, your determination to bring people together and find common ground will be remembered. I wish you the very best on your future endeavours,” said Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President-elect Donald Trump had a telephonic conversation after the outcome of the US elections. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement noted that PM Modi highlighted Trump’s significant victory in the election as a reflection of the American people's deep trust in his leadership. They expressed their commitment to enhancing bilateral ties in technology, defence, energy, space, and other sectors.

In a notable political comeback, Trump, aged 78, won the race to the White House, defeating his Democratic rival Kamala Harris. Trump had previously served as the 45th President of the US following his initial victory in the 2016 election.