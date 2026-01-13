'Regime change in Tehran failed': Analyst reacts to Trump’s 25% tariff threat over Iran trade

Navroop Singh, author of The Great Reset and a political commentator, claimed in a social media post on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump’s recent announcement confirms that attempts at regime change in Iran have failed. Singh also suggested that Trump’s remarks have a “Starlink angle” linked to developments inside Iran.

Earlier, Trump announced that “any country” doing business with Iran would face a 25 per cent tariff on its trade with the US. The move could impact Iran’s key trading partners, including India, China and the UAE.

The US has already imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India—among the highest globally—including a 25 per cent penalty over New Delhi’s purchases of Russian energy.

Singh wrote on X: “This is confirmation that regime change in Tehran failed after Iran successfully jammed Starlink with Russia's help and managed to control the protests down!”

Starlink angle in Iran

The Ayatollah Ali Khamenei-led regime has been accused of brutally cracking down on anti-government protests, with reports suggesting that around 500 people have been killed.

When the Iranian government imposed a near-total internet shutdown on January 8 amid mounting international pressure, many Iranians reportedly turned to Elon Musk’s Starlink to share images and videos with the outside world.

Estimates suggest that between 40,000 and 50,000 people in Iran currently use Starlink. Iranian media reports said that around 30 per cent of Starlink’s uplink and downlink traffic was initially disrupted, with the outage later escalating to more than 80 per cent.

“Despite reports that tens of thousands of Starlink units are operating inside Iran, the blackout has also reached satellite connections,” Iran Wire reported, adding that the disruption rose sharply within hours.

The clerical leadership in Iran reportedly activated a “kill switch” to jam Starlink satellites using highly expensive, military-grade jamming equipment that was likely supplied by Russia or China.