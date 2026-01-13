Trump threatens 25% tariffs on countries doing business with Iran, keeps military option open

US President Donald Trump has warned that any country continuing commercial engagement with Iran will face direct economic consequences from Washington, escalating pressure on Tehran amid rising regional tensions.

In a post on social media on Tuesday, Trump said that nations doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran would be hit with a 25% tariff on all trade with the United States, effective immediately. The announcement signals a sharp expansion of economic coercion aimed at isolating Iran from global markets.

The White House said Trump continues to keep all options open in dealing with Iran, including military action, while maintaining that diplomacy remains his preferred path.

Speaking to reporters, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president believes in exploring diplomatic signals from Tehran, even as public messaging from Iran diverges from what Washington is hearing privately.

She added that Trump “is not afraid to use military force” if he determines it is necessary.

Leavitt also confirmed that Trump is scheduled to meet Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado on Thursday, underscoring a broader focus on political developments across energy-rich regions.

Iran, meanwhile, warned it is fully prepared to respond to any attack. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Iran’s armed forces stand ready to defend the country and accused the United States and Israel of stoking unrest through foreign interference.

The confrontation comes against the backdrop of sustained protests across Iran, fuelled by high inflation, economic hardship and anger over governance. A US-based human rights group has reported that more than 500 people have been killed and over 10,000 arrested during the ongoing unrest.