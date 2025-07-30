Russia earthquake: What’s happening in California; tsunami warning in US’ West Coast

A massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the eastern coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, leading to a comprehensive tsunami warning across the United States’ West Coast, affecting regions from California to Alaska and Hawaii. The quake, which initially measured 8.0, was later revised to 8.8 by the US Geological Survey. This event occurred at 6:24 p.m. local time, approximately 315 miles southwest of Bering Island, at a 46-mile depth. The seismic shock has triggered alerts stretching across a vast area, causing widespread concern.

The US Tsunami Warning Center has issued urgent evacuation orders for vulnerable coastal areas as tsunami waves are predicted to arrive between 11:20 pm and 1:05 am Pacific Time. California's coastline is expected to be impacted, including specific areas such as Fort Bragg and Crescent City late Tuesday night, followed by potential strikes in Monterey, San Francisco, and Los Angeles in the early hours of Wednesday. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities.

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco asked all Indian nationals in California to remain vigilant and follow the following steps:

Follow Local Alerts: Carefully monitor alerts from US authorities, including local emergency management and the US Tsunami Warning Centres

Move to higher ground if a tsunami alert is issued

Avoid coastal areas.

Prepare for emergencies & keep devices charged.

It also shared a helpline number: +1-415-483-6629

The initial alert was a 'tsunami watch,' but was quickly upgraded to a full-scale warning for regions like the Aleutian Islands of Alaska, where residents are being directed to evacuate immediately. Hawaii also faces a direct threat, with waves possibly hitting as early as 7:17 pm local time, putting northern islands particularly at risk.

Japan's Weather Authority has issued similar alerts, predicting waves up to 10 feet along its Pacific coast. The advisory now extends along the entire West Coast of America, including Washington, Oregon, and a portion of British Columbia. These areas are under a tsunami advisory, indicating strong currents and dangerous waves are expected, and individuals should remain off beaches and out of the ocean.

Authorities caution that wave heights could exceed 3 meters in the worst-case scenarios, emphasising that the first wave may not be the largest. Therefore, multiple destructive waves could follow. The National Tsunami Warning Center has made it clear: "Dangerous tsunami waves are imminent or already occurring. Evacuate coastal areas NOW. Do not wait for visual confirmation."

Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, a known seismic hotspot, has experienced a series of powerful quakes recently, with the latest being a 7.4-magnitude event earlier this month.

Residents along the West Coast are urged to heed warnings and take necessary precautions immediately. Emergency management teams are coordinating efforts to ensure the safety of those in the affected zones, with the primary objective being to avoid casualties and minimise damage. The situation is being closely monitored as it evolves, with authorities working around the clock to manage the crisis.