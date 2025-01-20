'Scales of justice will be rebalanced': Donald Trump becomes 47th President of United States 

Donald Trump said “golden age of America begins right now” after taking oath as US President for a second time. Trump returned as US President on January 20 during an indoor ceremony.

The Republican leader made a unprecedented return to the White House during the recent elections — overcoming impeachments, criminal indictments and two assassination attempts. “The scale of justice will rebalance,” Trump said in his inaugural speech.

Related Articles

"Our sovereignty will be reclaimed, our safety will be restored, the scales of justice will be rebalanced," he said, adding that "the vicious violent and unfair weaponisation" of the US Justice Department will end.

He said that he returns to the presidency “confident and optimistic” and that it is the “start of a thrilling new era of national success”.

Trump said that America will soon be “greater, stronger, and far more exceptional than ever before”. “Sunlight is pouring over the entire world and America has the chance to seize this opportunity like never before,” Trump added.

He said the country's challenges will be "annihilated", adding that the US is confronting a crisis of "trust over radical and corrupt establishment". The previous administration has provided sanctuary and protection for "dangerous criminals" who have illegally entered our country, he added.

The government has given "unlimited funding to the defence of foreign borders" but refuses to defend American borders, he claimed.

"January 20th 2025 is liberation day", he says, to a loud applause in the Rotunda.

Trump then addresses black and Hispanic communities in the US, and thanks them for "the tremendous outpouring of love and trust". "I heard your voices in the campaign, and I look forward to working with you," he said.

The president noted that - 20 January - is Martin Luther King Day in the US, honouring the prominent civil rights activist. "We will strive to make his dream a reality," he says, as the crowd reacts with a standing ovation.

The swearing-in ceremony was moved indoors to the Capitol Rotunda at the last minute — the first time that has happened in 40 years — and the inaugural parade was replaced by an event at a downtown arena. Throngs of Trump supporters who had hoped to watch the event live will now be left to find alternative ways to view the festivities.

JD Vance also took oath as vice president of the United States.

Meanwhile, outgoing US President Joe Biden issued last-minute pre-emptive pardons on Monday for several of his close family members. In a statement issued just minutes before he was to leave office, Biden announced pre-emptive pardons for his brother James Biden, James's wife Sara Jones Biden, his sister Valerie Biden Owens, Valerie's husband John Owens, and his brother Francis Biden.