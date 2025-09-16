‘This was completely preventable if…’: US Homeland Security on beheading of Indian man in Dallas

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), condemning the “gruesome, savage slaying” of Indian-origin man, Chandra Nagamallaiah, in Dallas, said the barbaric act was “completely preventable”. It called the accused, Cuban national Yordanis Cobos-Martinez a “vile monster”.

Nagamallaiah, 50, was hacked by Cobos-Martinez, 37, with a machete at the Downtown Suites motel, where the both worked, in front of his wife and son. The man was murdered following an argument over a broken washing machine.

The Cuban national was arrested at the scene, covered in blood. DHS said the man should never have been in the US. Cuba had earlier refused to accept his return, following his release during the Biden administration.

"This vile monster beheaded a man in front of his wife and child and proceeded to kick the victim’s head on the ground. This gruesome, savage slaying of a victim at a motel by Yordanis Cobos-Martinez was completely preventable if this criminal illegal alien was not released into our country by the Biden Administration, since Cuba would not take him back. This is exactly why we are removing criminal illegal aliens to third countries," the DHS said.

"President Trump and Secretary Kristi Noem are no longer allowing barbaric criminals to indefinitely remain in America. If you come to our country illegally, you could end up in Eswatini, Uganda, South Sudan, or Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo (CECOT)," it added.

Trump had also released a statement, calling Nagamallaiah a “well-respected person in Dallas”. He called Cobos-Martinez an "illegal alien from Cuba who should never have been in the country”. He said the time to be soft on illegal immigrant criminals was over under his watch and Cobos-Martinez will face prosecution for first-degree murder.