Indian-origin man beheaded in front of wife, son in US’ Dallas; attacker arrested 

An Indian-origin man, identified as Chandramouli Nagamallaiah, was beheaded at a Dallas motel in the US on September 10. The 50-year old man was beheaded in front of his wife and son after a violent dispute.

According to reports, the attack took place at the Downtown Suites motel in Texas. Some reports have identified the man as the owner of the motel, and the accused as an employee, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, who has now been arrested and charged with capital murder. Cobos-Martinez is being held without bond and is subject to an immigration detainer.

The Consulate General of India, expressed condolences over Nagamallaiah’s death and said that the officials are in touch with the family. "Consulate General of India, Houston, condoles the tragic death of Mr. Chandra Nagamallaiah, an Indian National, killed brutally at his workplace in Dallas, Tx. We are in touch with the family and offering all possible assistance. The accused is in the custody of Dallas Police. We are following up on the matter closely," it said in a post on X.

BRUTAL ATTACK ON NAGAMALLAIAH

According to Fox 4 News that accessed the arrest affidavit, Nagamallaiah had asked Cobos-Martinez and a female colleague while they were cleaning a room at the motel to not use a broken washing machine. As per the affidavit, Cobos-Martinez became angry as Nagamallaiah approached the female colleague to direct his message, instead of addressing him directly. She was acting as a translator.

Cobos-Martinez then left the room, pulled out a machete, and launched it at Nagamallaiah, who ran through the motel to the parking lot to escape him. Nagamallaiah screamed for help but Cobos-Martinez chased and attacked him.

Nagamallaiah’s wife and son were at the front office when they heard the screams. They rushed outside and tried to intervene but the attacker pushed them away. Cobos-Martinez then repeatedly hacked at Nagamallaiah and decapitated him.

CCTV footage also showed the suspect kicking his head twice before carrying it to a dumpster.

Cobos-Martinez has reportedly admitted to using the machete to kill Nagamallaiah.