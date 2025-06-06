'Time to drop the really big bomb': Elon Musk accuses Trump of Epstein cover-up as alliance collapses

Elon Musk detonated a political firestorm by calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment and claiming the former ally is named in the suppressed Jeffrey Epstein files—marking a spectacular and public unraveling of the once-close alliance between the two billionaires.

“Time to drop the really big bomb: Donald Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” Musk posted on X, just hours after Trump criticized the Tesla CEO at a White House press briefing. The tech mogul later added, “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.”

Musk's allegation sent shockwaves through Washington, especially as he endorsed a post calling for Trump’s impeachment and urged that Vice President JD Vance step in.

The meltdown follows a week of mounting tension between the former allies, culminating in the passage of Trump’s controversial "One Big Beautiful Bill"—a sweeping policy that Musk claims will severely damage EV manufacturers like Tesla.

“Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate… Such ingratitude,” Musk shot back after Trump told reporters he was “disappointed with Elon” and predicted, “I'm sure that'll be next.”

Indeed, it was. In a rapid-fire series of posts, Musk blasted the legislation as “The Big Ugly Bill,” blamed Trump for Tesla’s falling stock, and then unleashed the Epstein bombshell.

“Elon and I had a great relationship. I don't know if we will any more,” Trump said during his briefing, adding Musk hadn’t yet criticized him personally. That, too, changed within hours.

The timing is incendiary. In February 2025, a DOJ document acknowledged Trump’s name among Epstein’s contacts—but no further details were released. Musk now alleges that’s no coincidence.

Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender, died in custody in 2019. His so-called “Epstein files”—containing documents, contact lists, call records, and flight logs—have implicated a vast array of global elites. But large portions remain sealed.

With no direct evidence yet shared, Musk’s allegations remain unverified. Still, his statements have reignited calls for full disclosure of the Epstein files and thrown Washington into chaos.