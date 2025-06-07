Truce on cards? After calling Donald Trump out in Epstein claim, Elon Musk signals retreat in deleted post

Elon Musk dropped a political grenade this week — then swiftly removed the evidence. The Tesla CEO and X owner claimed US President Donald Trump was named in sealed Jeffrey Epstein files, a claim he posted on his platform only to later delete. The retraction follows a bitter public clash between Musk and Trump, suggesting a potential ceasefire — or just a calculated retreat.

As Elon Musk and Donald Trump sparred in a fiery online showdown, a startling accusation surfaced. Musk posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Donald Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” The message has since vanished from his profile.

The move came amid a public feud, sparked by Trump’s sweeping tax-and-spend legislation — dubbed the "Big Beautiful Bill" — and Musk’s escalating criticism. “Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate,” Musk claimed.

In response, Trump fired back on Truth Social: “I don't mind Elon turning against me, but he should have done so months ago.” Speaking aboard Air Force One, the president appeared to downplay the clash, saying he wasn't “thinking about” Musk but hinted at a review of the billionaire’s federal contracts. “We’ll take a look at everything. It's a lot of money,” Trump said.

The feud has already spilled into symbolism. A White House official suggested Trump may ditch his red Tesla Model S, purchased in March after showcasing Musk’s vehicles on the South Lawn.

Musk, who recently stepped down as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), had once been a key Trump ally. But after his departure last month to focus on business losses, he ramped up criticism. Musk now calls the tax bill a “disgusting abomination” and warns it could politically damage Republicans while ballooning the national debt.

He further endorsed the idea of a new political party, writing on X (formally Twitter) that it’s “time for a new political party in the United States to represent the 80% in the middle!”

Despite the public brawl, hedge fund manager Bill Ackman urged reconciliation. "We are much stronger together than apart," he posted on X. Musk liked the message but hasn’t replied directly.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he’s been texting Musk and hopes to smooth things over. The Senate is now grappling with the bill, which analysts say could add $2.4 trillion to the deficit over the next decade.