Trump admin to restrict commercial driver licenses for non-US citizens after fatal truck accidents

The US Department of Transportation announced on September 26 that it would enforce an emergency regulation to severely restrict commercial driver licenses (CDLs) for non-US citizens. The move follows a deadly crash in Florida and a comprehensive government audit revealing major safety concerns.

US Transportation Secretary Sean P Duffy revealed that the new emergency regulation is a direct response to a nationwide audit conducted by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and a string of fatal accidents involving non-US citizen truck drivers. The regulation, effective immediately, is designed to ensure that only qualified, legal drivers can operate large commercial vehicles, such as trucks and buses, across US highways.

Stricter rules for non-Citizens

Non-citizens will no longer be able to obtain or renew a commercial driver license unless they meet stricter eligibility criteria. This includes having an employment-based visa and passing a mandatory immigration status verification using the federal SAVE system.

Secretary Duffy expressed outrage over the findings of the FMCSA audit, which revealed systemic issues in states issuing licenses to ineligible foreign drivers. "Licenses to operate an 80,000-pound truck are being issued to foreign drivers, often illegally. This is a direct threat to the safety of every American family on the road," Duffy said.

California under scrutiny

The audit uncovered significant non-compliance, particularly in California. The FMCSA found that more than 25% of non-domiciled CDLs issued in the state were improperly given to individuals who were not eligible to drive. In one disturbing case, California issued a CDL to a Brazilian driver, allowing him to operate both passenger and school buses months after his legal status expired.

“California’s reckless disregard is frankly disgusting and an affront to the millions of Americans who expect us to keep them safe,” Duffy declared. The state now has 30 days to comply, or FMCSA will begin withholding federal highway funds, starting with nearly $160 million in the first year.

The action aligns with President Trump’s Executive Order earlier this year, which focused on enhancing roadway safety and mandated the Department of Transportation to take swift measures. In the past year, Secretary Duffy has rolled out a series of initiatives, including a nationwide audit of states issuing non-domiciled CDLs, and a pro-trucker package aimed at improving infrastructure and reducing regulatory burdens.

Stronger oversight ahead

In addition to the emergency regulation, Secretary Duffy emphasized that future oversight will be stricter. In May, the Department introduced new guidelines to enforce English-language proficiency requirements for commercial drivers. Drivers who do not meet these requirements will be placed out of service, further prioritizing safety on US roads.