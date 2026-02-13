Trump announces April China visit, Xi to follow with US trip later this year

US President Donald Trump confirmed on Friday that he will travel to China in April for a high-level meeting with President Xi Jinping, signalling a new phase in diplomatic engagement between Washington and Beijing.

"I will be visiting President Xi Jinping in April. He will be coming to the US later in the year, and I look forward to it," Trump said.

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Trump also emphasised the positive state of their bilateral relations, noting, "Our relationship with China is very good right now."

The announcement comes amid growing global focus on US-China relations, which are marked by a complex mix of economic competition and strategic cooperation. While further details about the April visit are yet to be revealed, this marks a significant diplomatic milestone.

This confirmation follows a recent 90-minute phone call between Trump and Xi on February 4, which, according to the US President, was centred solely on trade matters, without discussing other geopolitical issues like Iran and Ukraine.

"During the conversation, President Xi graciously invited the First Lady and me to visit China, and I reciprocated. As Presidents of two Great Nations, this is something that we both look forward to doing," Trump shared on Truth Social after the call.