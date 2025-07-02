Crypto deals add $620 mn to Donald Trump’s wealth as empire shifts beyond real estate

Donald Trump’s wealth has undergone a dramatic transformation, with cryptocurrency ventures injecting at least $620 million into his fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. While his net worth appears stable—slipping only slightly from $6.5 billion on Election Day to $6.4 billion today—a closer look reveals an empire shifting away from traditional real estate into the volatile yet potentially lucrative world of digital assets.

Long known for putting his name on hotels, condos, and golf resorts, Trump is now tapping the power of his political brand to fuel a digital gold rush, as per the Bloomberg report. Projects like World Liberty Financial and the Trump memecoin have eclipsed the $34 million he earned from real estate licensing last year. This pivot has been accelerated by fewer constraints on foreign deals under his administration, allowing Trump to move aggressively into new markets.

At the heart of this transformation is World Liberty Financial — a crypto firm co-founded with his sons, which has sold over $500 million in tokens so far. Trump personally netted $57 million from these sales, while First Lady Melania Trump reported $217,000 in digital token earnings. The venture has also launched a stablecoin, USD1, which could further boost the family’s earnings. Bloomberg estimates World Liberty could be valued at $1.4 billion, although its stablecoin remains speculative due to limited adoption.

Meanwhile, Trump’s memecoin, $TRUMP, has generated $320 million in transaction fees this year alone, driven largely by its association with the president and his MAGA movement. Despite its paper valuation in the billions, memecoins remain highly speculative, their worth fueled more by sentiment than fundamentals. Yet, Trump’s family has capitalized on this enthusiasm, even hosting private events that stoke demand for the coin.

Beyond crypto, Trump’s traditional business holdings remain robust. His 2024 financial disclosure shows total income of $622 million, alongside at least $1.4 billion in employment-related assets. Major revenue sources include $50 million from Mar-a-Lago, over $5 million from Trump Tower’s commercial space, $5 million from a Dubai real estate deal, and $1 million from ventures in Oman.

Trump’s brand also continues to rake in money through merchandise royalties: $3 million from book sales, $2.8 million from watches, $2.5 million from sneakers and fragrances, $1.3 million from a Trump-endorsed Bible, and $1 million from a Trump-branded guitar.

Meanwhile, the Trump National Doral in Miami has surged in value—from $350 million to $1.5 billion—after securing approval to build 1,500 luxury condos. This underscores how the family’s traditional assets still play a significant role, even as their financial future increasingly leans digital.

Trump Media & Technology Group—the parent of Truth Social—remains another significant asset, valued at around $2 billion despite volatility and significant losses.

Perhaps most telling of the family’s ambitions is American Bitcoin, a venture pivoting from AI infrastructure to cryptocurrency mining. Now valued at more than $3 billion through a planned merger, it reflects the Trumps’ willingness to embrace emerging technologies—and the risks that come with them.

In this new chapter, the Trump empire is redefining itself for the digital age, marrying political fame with financial innovation in ways few could have imagined just a few years ago.