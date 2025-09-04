Trump wants to strengthen preparations to deter China, Russia; ‘Being prepared saves conflicts,’ says Pentagon chief

US President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Defence to strengthen preparations aimed at deterring Russia and China. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, confirming the development, said this was not for conflict but to “restore the warrior ethos”. He added that the US does not seek conflict.

In an interview with Fox News, Hegseth said, “Unfortunately, the weakness of the previous administration has driven Russia and China closer together. That’s a terrible development of a lack of American leadership…But that’s why President Trump has charged us at the Defence Department to be prepared, to rebuild our military in historic ways, to restore the warrior ethos and re-establish deterrence. Not because we seek conflict, we do not."

“We’ve made that clear to China, Russia and other countries. It’s because being prepared prevents conflict,” said Hegseth.

Hegseth stated that the military capabilities of the US span space, air, sea, underwater, and long-range weapons. “All of our capabilities, ‘Golden Dome’, that China knows it cannot replicate, and we will do so within this administration," he said.

He noted that while Beijing and Moscow have shown unity against Western influence through demonstrations and parades, the United States hopes these displays do not lead to actual military conflict. Despite strong deterrence rhetoric, Hegseth highlighted Trump's commitment to diplomatic engagement with Beijing, mentioning the good relationship between Trump and President Xi Jinping as a basis for potential cooperation.

The comments followed a military parade held in Beijing on September 3, marking the 80th anniversary of China’s victory over Japan in World War II. The event featured a display of military strength, including hypersonic missiles, underwater drones, fighter jets, and helicopters carrying banners. Around 80,000 birds symbolising peace were released into the sky.

Chinese President Xi Jinping was joined by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the parade. Their seating together was seen as a sign of solidarity amid rising tensions with the West.