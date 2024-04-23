Trump's media company seeks 'unfair' H-1B Visa despite his criticism: Contradiction or Oversight?

The media company founded by former U.S. President Donald Trump, Trump Media & Technology Group, recently applied for an H-1B visa for a worker, despite Trump's well-documented criticism of the visa programme during his presidency.

The company, known for its platform Truth Social, submitted the application for a worker at a salary of $65,000, the lowest wage category permitted under the H-1B visa programme. The visa for the worker in question was applied for in June 2022, with subsequent approval granted a few months later, as per Federal immigration data.

However, Trump Media & Technology Group has adamantly stated that they did not hire the worker.

In a statement to the press, the company mentioned, "The company has never hired — and has no plans to hire — an H-1B visa programme worker."

They clarified that upon discovering the application made under prior management, the process was promptly terminated in November 2022.

During a primary debate in 2016, Trump criticised the H-1B visa programme as "very bad" and "unfair" to U.S. workers, despite having used it for his businesses. His administration issued the "Buy American and Hire American" executive order, emphasising the prioritisation of American workers in visa allocations.

As preparations for a potential return to the presidency gain momentum, supporters are advocating for a transformation of the H-1B programme. The envisioned changes aim to turn it into an elite mechanism for attracting the 'best and brightest' individuals at higher wages while ensuring that American workers are not disadvantaged in the process.

While the H-1B visa application by Trump Media & Technology Group may seem contradictory given Trump's past statements, it raises questions about the complexities of immigration policies and corporate practices in the current political landscape.