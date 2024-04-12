UK raises visa salary requirements to curb immigration; how will it affect Indian workers and students? All you need to know

In an effort to curtail migration levels, the United Kingdom has implemented significant changes to its visa policies, notably increasing the salary thresholds for various types of visas.

Under the revised regulations, the minimum income thresholds required to sponsor family member visas have significantly increased.

Now, the requirements for individuals seeking employment in the UK have become more stringent. As of April 11, 2024, a job offer must come with a salary of at least £38,700, representing a nearly 50% increase from the previous £26,200 minimum.

While certain occupations, such as those in health and social care, are exempted from this threshold, concerns have been raised about potential labour shortages in certain sectors and their repercussions.

The move is expected to affect Indians who migrate to the European nation every year. According to the Office for National Statistics, India has topped the list of the most migrants entering the UK each year, followed by Nigeria and China.



Family Visa Considerations

The rules surrounding family visas have also undergone significant amendments. Prospective applicants must demonstrate proficiency in English and meet the minimum income threshold, initially slated to rise to £38,700 but was subsequently revised to £29,000 due to apprehensions regarding family separations.

However, this figure is expected to climb to £34,500 and eventually reach £38,700 by early 2025.

Anyone who is renewing an existing family visa is not supposed to meet the new earnings threshold, the Home Office has confirmed.

Official statistics reveal that 82,395 family-related visas were issued in the year to September 2023.



The Point-Based System (PBS)

Central to the UK's immigration framework is the points-based system (PBS), which allocates points based on various criteria such as job offers, language proficiency, and academic qualifications.

Applicants must gather 70 points to qualify for a skilled worker visa, with the salary component playing a crucial role in this calculation.

Similar points have been allocated for people with minimum or higher skill levels.

The standard fee for a skilled visa is usually between £719 and £1,500.

Additionally, visa applicants are subject to healthcare surcharges, with fees witnessing an uptick from £624 to £1035 recently.



How will changes in visa rules impact the 'shortage occupation list'?

The shortage occupation list aims to address critical vacancies in key sectors. These occupations are characterised by lower salary thresholds and facilitate visa acquisition for eligible individuals.

So because of this, employers could hire foreign labour for 80% of the typical "going rate" (set rate) to perform these roles.

Now, the changes in the rules will be affecting people working jobs that are a part of the shortage occupation list.



Changes in student visa rules

In the period up to September 2023, the government issued a total of 486,107 study visas, with a significant portion going to Indian and Chinese nationals.

Postgraduate students were allowed to apply for visas for dependants such as spouses, partners, and children under 18.

However, as of January 2024, postgraduate students can only bring dependants if their course is designated as a research program.

Additionally, students who have completed their degrees can stay in the UK for two years (three years for doctoral degree holders) to work under a graduate visa.