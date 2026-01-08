US can ‘capture’ Venezuelan president but other countries can’t trade with Russia: Journo on Trump’s double standards

The US Senate might pass a bill that could “punish” countries purchasing Russian oil with very high tariffs. Indeed, the double standards are staggering, said veteran journalist and founder of Editorji, Vikram Chandra. The US can capture a president but other countries cannot trade with Russia, he said, highlighting Washington’s duplicity.

The bill could spell trouble for India, along with China and Brazil, downgrading a relationship already on the decline.

“More trouble looms for India-US relations. Yes, the double standards are staggering. The US can go into Venezuela, “capture” its President, and take its oil. Other countries will face sanctions if they even trade with Russia…because…you know…what happened in Ukraine was shocking,” said Chandra.

“But that’s the world we now live in. Might is right. You can wring your hands and weep. Or you can build your own economic and military strength on a war footing,” he added.

His remarks come as a bipartisan sanctions bill targeting countries doing business with Russia is set to advance in the US Congress after Trump offered his approval, according to Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. The legislation aims to penalise not only Russia but also nations purchasing its energy exports. The Senate could vote on the bill as soon as next week.

The bill had previously been delayed, with Congressional leaders refraining from a vote due to Trump's preference for tariffs on goods imported from India, a leading buyer of Russian oil after China. The White House now appears more willing to use sanctions against Russian-aligned trade partners.

Graham stated, "This bill will allow President Trump to punish those countries who buy cheap Russian oil fueling Putin’s war machine," naming China, India and Brazil as potential targets.

A US official told Reuters that Trump would sign the legislation if it passed, but would insist on language ensuring he remained in control of the sanctions. The renewed push for the sanctions bill comes as diplomatic efforts to end the nearly four-year war in Ukraine accelerate.

Despite these diplomatic moves, Moscow has not indicated a willingness to make concessions. Russian officials have not accepted any peace proposals involving the security guarantees advocated by Ukraine's allies, and negotiations remain unresolved.