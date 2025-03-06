US-Canada trade war: Donald Trump slams Justin Trudeau, calls his tariff issue as re-election tactic

US President Donald Trump criticised Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a continued disagreement over the recent 25 per cent tariff imposed by the US on Canada. Trump suggested that Trudeau was using the tariff issue as a strategic move to gain support for his re-election. US President Trump alleged that the Canadian PM is using the tariff issue as an election tactic to secure his re-election in his country.

"Believe it or not, despite the terrible job he’s done for Canada, I think that Justin Trudeau is using the Tariff problem, which he has largely caused, in order to run again for Prime Minister. So much fun to watch!," Trump posted on TruthSocial.

Earlier, Trudeau indicated that Canada is expected to remain engaged in a trade conflict with the United States in the coming months. This statement follows his recent conversation with Trump, during which Trump underscored his intention to uphold the trade dispute with Canada and Mexico in an effort to combat fentanyl trafficking.

Trudeau noted that ongoing discussions are aimed at eliminating all tariffs before April 2, when Trump intends to enact additional retaliatory tariffs against countries he perceives as exploiting the US. Nevertheless, these negotiations have yet to be finalized, and Trudeau has chosen to withhold specific details until firm decisions are reached.

According to news agency Reuters, Trudeau stated that Canada will persist in communicating with high-ranking officials in the Trump administration regarding the tariffs. He emphasized that his objective remains the elimination of these measures.

"I can confirm that we will continue to be in a trade war that was launched by the United States for the foreseeable future," the Canadian Prime Minister told reporters in Ottawa.

The Trump administration recently implemented a 25% tariff on Canadian imports, citing concerns about the flow of synthetic drug fentanyl to the US. This tariff, which took effect on Tuesday, has the potential to disrupt approximately $2.2 trillion in annual trade.

In response, Canada imposed retaliatory tariffs on US imports and initiated consultations with the World Trade Organisation. These developments have caused upheaval in financial markets and led to escalating tensions between the two countries.