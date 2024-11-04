US election: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump's last ditch effort amid close fight in seven swing states

US election: The US state election shows Vice President Kamala Harris leading in four of the seven swing states, while Republican candidate Donald Trump leading in one, with two ground states seeing a tie. The candidates need 270 of the electoral college votes. As per the opinion polls, the elections will be decided by the results of the swing states, namely Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.

According to Forbes, there is a rather close fight in the swing states. Even as Kamala Harris is leading in a few of the swing states according to multiple opinion polls, none show her – or even Trump in the states where he has advantage – leading by more than 2.5 points.

Moreover, both the candidates have been firing fresh salvo against each other in a last ditch effort to swing undecided voters before the elections on November 5. More than 75 million Americans have already cast their votes on Sunday.

Political analysts say that either of the candidates who wrestle at least four of the seven battleground states can take the seat of power at the White House in January.

WHAT DONALD TRUMP SAYS

Trump called Harris corrupt and said he shouldn’t have ‘left’ the White House in 2020. "We had the safest border in the history of our country the day that I left. I shouldn't have left. I mean, honestly, because... we did so well," the former President said at a rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania. Trump refused to concede the 2020 election and filed a series of court cases unsuccessfully in challenging the outcome.

"It's all corrupt. She is corrupt. She is a corrupt person. I am running against a totally corrupt person," said Trump, adding, "I am really not running against her. I am running against a corrupt machine called the Democrat Party."

Trump batted for a mandatory voter ID. "I don't know why the hell we can't have a voter ID. The real Democrats want to have things like voter ID. They know it's crooked. There's only one reason you don't want a voter ID. There's only one reason, and that's to cheat. There is no other reason. There's no other reason. And they do cheat," Trump told his supporters in Pennsylvania.

"I'm the only one that talks about it because everyone's afraid to damn talk about it. Then they accuse you of being a conspiracy-theorist... and they want to lock you up…They want to put you in jail. The ones that should be locked up are the ones that cheat on these horrible elections that we go through in our country," Trump said.

WHAT KAMALA HARRIS SAYS

Harris at an event in Detroit said that Trump would be detrimental to the country, and now is the chance to reject chaos, fear and hate.

"In two days, we have the power to decide the fate of our nation for generations to come. I see a nation determined to turn the page on hate and division and chart a new way forward. As I travel, I see Americans from so-called red states and so-called blue states who are ready to bend the arc of history toward justice," Harris added.

"Here is what feeds my spirit as I travel across our beautiful nation from state to state and from church to church. I see faith in action in remarkable ways. I see a nation determined to turn the page on hatred and division and chart a new way forward," said Harris.

"I see an incredible number of our young people, our young leaders. Oh! It would inspire you to see how they are organizing for change. What I love about that generation, they are quite impatient in a most wonderful way. As I travel our nation, I see neighbours helping neighbours who were perfect strangers before. But now neighbours recover and rebuild from disasters," she said.

Harris added: “What kind of country do we want for our children and our grandchildren? A country of chaos, fear, and hate, or a country of freedom, justice, and compassion? The great thing about living in a democracy, as long as we can hold on to it, is that we have the power, to answer that question," she said.

(With agency inputs)