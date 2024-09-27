US Elections 2024: Donald Trump meets Zelensky at Trump Tower, calls for swift resolution to Russia-Ukraine war

In a surprising turn of events, former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Trump Tower in New York on Friday, calling for an end to Russia's war in Ukraine. Despite previous criticisms of Zelensky on the campaign trail, Trump emphasized the need for a swift settlement of the ongoing conflict.

The meeting, which had seemed unlikely until the last minute, marked a significant moment in the strained relationship between the two leaders. Zelensky, standing alongside Trump, expressed hope for a shared vision, stating, "We both agree the war must end, and Putin cannot win." He also hinted at discussing his "victory plan" with the former president.

While Trump has historically been at odds with Zelensky, particularly following the 2019 impeachment scandal, he claimed their relationship was on solid footing. "I’ve had a great relationship with Zelensky," Trump said. "I also have a very good relationship with President Putin, and I believe if we win [the election], we can resolve this quickly."

Trump also acknowledged the immense toll the war has taken on Ukraine: "Zelensky and his country are going through hell, perhaps like no other nation in recent history. It has to stop."

The relationship between Trump and Zelensky has been tumultuous, especially after Trump’s 2019 impeachment over allegations that he pressured the Ukrainian leader to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Despite this rocky history, Trump praised Zelensky for his leadership during the current conflict with Russia.

Since the Russian invasion in February 2022, Trump has often echoed Moscow’s narratives regarding the war. During the presidential debate in September, he notably avoided expressing clear support for a Ukrainian victory.

Ahead of the meeting, Trump reiterated his long-held claim that if he were to win the 2024 election, he could "work out a solution" to the war even before Joe Biden leaves office in January. However, he has remained vague on whether this would involve Ukraine ceding territory to Russia as part of a potential peace agreement.

Zelensky, who has been visiting the U.S. since Sunday, confirmed their meeting only late Thursday after Trump shared a message from the Ukrainian president, stating that it was "important for us to have personal contact and fully understand each other."