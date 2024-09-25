US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris has 38-point lead against Trump amongst Asian-American voters, survey shows

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris holds a commanding 38-point lead over her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, among Asian-American voters, according to a recent poll conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago. The survey, released on Tuesday, marks the first major poll since President Joe Biden stepped down from the race in July, paving the way for Vice President Harris to become the Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential election.

The poll shows that 66 percent of Asian-American voters intend to support Harris, while only 28 percent back Trump. A small percentage—around six percent—remain undecided or plan to vote for another candidate.

Significant Shift in Support

Harris’ substantial lead among Asian-American voters represents a sharp increase from earlier polls. In the 2024 Asian-American Voter Survey (AAVS), conducted in April-May, Biden held a 15-point lead over Trump. However, with Harris now at the helm, that gap has widened by 23 percentage points. The previous AAVS poll showed Biden with 46 percent support among Asian-American voters, compared to Trump's 31 percent.

This shift is not only a boost for Harris but a troubling sign for Trump, whose support among this key demographic appears to have eroded since the 2020 election. In the 2020 AAVS, Biden led Trump by 54 percent to 30 percent among Asian-American voters.

Harris’ Growing Popularity

Kamala Harris’ favorability among Asian-American voters has seen a notable uptick. According to the NORC poll, 62 percent of Asian-American voters now view Harris positively, compared to just 35 percent who have an unfavorable opinion of her. This marks a significant improvement from the 2024 AAVS, where her favorability stood at 44 percent, with 42 percent viewing her unfavorably.

In contrast, Trump’s approval ratings have slumped among Asian-Americans. The latest poll reveals that only 28 percent of respondents hold a favorable opinion of Trump, while a resounding 70 percent view him unfavorably. In the earlier 2024 AAVS, Trump had a slightly better standing, with 34 percent favorability and 62 percent unfavorability.

Vice Presidential Matchup: Walz vs. Vance

The poll also delved into the popularity of the vice-presidential candidates, with Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, significantly outshining Republican nominee JD Vance. Walz enjoys a 56 percent favorability rating among Asian-American voters, with only 18 percent holding an unfavorable view of him. In contrast, JD Vance has a much lower favorability rating at 21 percent, with 58 percent of respondents viewing him unfavorably.

Additionally, 38 percent of Asian-American voters said that Harris' identity as a woman was "extremely" or "very" important to them, while 27 percent emphasized her Asian-Indian and South Asian heritage as equally significant.

Engagement and Party Outreach

The poll also highlighted a stark difference in party outreach efforts. Asian-American voters reported that they were far more likely to have been contacted by the Democratic Party than the Republican Party. This level of engagement could play a crucial role in solidifying Harris' advantage in the months leading up to the election.

With the U.S. presidential elections set for November 5, Kamala Harris' strong lead among Asian-American voters represents a key demographic advantage as she faces off against Donald Trump in what is shaping up to be a closely contested race.