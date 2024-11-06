US Elections 2024 results: Ro Khanna, Shri Thanedar & others from Samosa Caucus- Meet 6 Indian-Americans who won

In a notable electoral victory, six Indian Americans, popularly referred to as Samosa Caucus, have secured seats in the US House of Representatives, marking an increase from five in the current Congress.

Among the newly elected is Suhas Subramanyam, who has made history by becoming the first Indian American representative from Virginia and the entire East Coast. Subramanyam, a Virginia State Senator, triumphed over Republican candidate Mike Clancy in a hard-fought race. He expressed his gratitude, stating, “I am honored and humbled that the people of Virginia’s 10th District put their trust in me to take on the toughest fights and deliver results in Congress."

Subramanyam, a former White House advisor under President Barack Obama and a member of the Hindu faith, emphasized his deep connections to the community, having built his life and family in Virginia. He will join the "Samosa Caucus," which includes five re-elected Indian American members: Ami Bera, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal, and Shri Thanedar.

In the re-election of current members, Shri Thanedar won his second consecutive term from Michigan's 13th Congressional District, while Raja Krishnamoorthi secured his fifth consecutive victory from Illinois’ seventh district. "While the battles for control of the White House and Congress remain close, I am honored that the people of Illinois’ 8th District have extended my contract to represent them in Congress,” Krishnamoorthi stated.

Also re-elected were Ro Khanna, representing California's seventeenth district, and Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, who serves Washington's seventh district. Dr. Ami Bera, the most senior Indian American Congressman, was re-elected for a seventh term from California's sixth district.

In a closely-watched race in Arizona, Dr. Amish Shah, a Democrat, appears to be edging out the Republican incumbent David Schweikert, with 132,712 votes compared to Schweikert’s 128,606 as votes continue to be counted.

Why are they called the Samosa Caucus?

The "Samosa Caucus" is a nickname for a group of Indian-American lawmakers in the US Congress. This term highlights the increasing number of legislators of South Asian descent, especially those of Indian origin. Coined around 2018 by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi from Illinois, the name playfully references the popular Indian snack, the samosa.

The Caucus consists of members from both the House of Representatives and the Senate, all having roots in India or South Asia. They collaborate on issues important to the Indian-American community and broader matters affecting South Asian constituents in the US.