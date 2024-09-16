US Elections 2024: Second assassination attempt on Donald Trump; suspect arrested

US Elections 2024: Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump faced a second assassination attempt on Sunday. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said it heard gunshots outside a golf course in Florida where Trump was playing. President Joe Biden said that the matter is being investigated and a suspect was in custody.

Trump Campaign Communications director Steven Cheung said that Trump is safe following the gunshots in his vicinity. Trump too said he was safe and added that he would “never surrender”. “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL! Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!” he said.

Biden said that the federal law enforcement is investigating the “possible assassination attempt” at Trump. “A suspect is in custody, and I commend the work of the Secret Service and their law enforcement partners for their vigilance and their efforts to keep the former President and those around him safe,” he said. Biden said he is relieved that Trump is unharmed but stressed that there is no place for “political violence or for any violence ever in our country”. Biden said he has directed his team to ensure that the “Secret Service has every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure the former President’s continued safety”.

According to a report in The Associated Press, one Ryan Wesley Routh pointed a rifle with a scope into Trump’s golf club. He was subsequently arrested. The incident took place at around 1:30 pm local time when Secret Service agents spotted the person with an AK-47 near the golf course. The agents opened fire at him.

Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris was also briefed about the security incident.

Meanwhile, the Trump Campaign headquarters, which is in the same campus, is under lockdown.

The second attempt on Trump’s life comes just two months after he was shot at during a rally in Pennsylvania, resulting in a minor injury to his right ear.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said Secret Service agents saw a rifle barrel poking out from bushes about 365 to 460 meters away from Trump as they cleared holes of potential threats ahead of his play.

The agents engaged the gunman, firing at least four rounds of ammunition around 1:30 p.m. The gunman then dropped his rifle, and left behind two backpacks and other items, and fled in a black Nissan car. The sheriff said a witness saw the gunman and managed to take photos of his car and license plate before he escaped.

After the suspect fled the scene, police sent out an alert to statewide agencies with the information on his vehicle, which led to sheriff’s deputies in neighbouring Martin County apprehending the suspect on I-95 about 40 miles (65 km) from the golf course.