'Taylor Swift will probably pay a price...': Donald Trump after pop singer endorses Kamala Harris

In a recent interview with Fox & Friends, former President Donald Trump took aim at pop superstar Taylor Swift for her endorsement of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Following the first presidential debate between Trump and Harris, the Republican nominee expressed his discontent with Swift's political stance, stating, "I was not a Taylor Swift fan, it was just a question of time. She couldn’t, uh, you couldn’t possibly endorse Biden. You look at Biden, you couldn’t possibly endorse him."

Trump criticised Swift's long-standing support for Democratic candidates, asserting, "But she’s [Swift] a very liberal person, she seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace."

Swift's endorsement of Harris came through a post on Instagram, where she expressed her support for the vice president.

"I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos," she wrote. Swift also encouraged first-time voters to register, adding, "I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make."

In the same interview, Trump also commented on Brittany Mahomes, a former soccer player who faced backlash for liking one of Trump's social media posts. "I like Brittany, I think she's great. Brittany got a lot of news last week. She’s a big MAGA fan, that’s the one I like much better than Taylor Swift," he stated.

Recently, Swift was spotted at the US Open with her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, where she was seen embracing Brittany Mahomes, who was accompanied by her husband, Patrick Mahomes. This moment sparked controversy among Swift's fanbase, with some accusing her of supporting Trump.

