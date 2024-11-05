US Elections 2024: What could happen to work visas, H-1Bs, and birthright citizenship under Trump or Harris

Immigrants, particularly Indians in the U.S., have plenty at stake in the 2024 presidential election, as both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris present vastly different visions on immigration.

Trump’s campaign focuses heavily on immigration enforcement, echoing themes from his previous runs. This time, he’s pushing mass deportations of the 11 million undocumented people in the country, promising to invoke laws and repurpose federal resources for his agenda. He’s also targeting birthright citizenship, pledging to end the right to citizenship for children born on U.S. soil to non-citizen parents—a move certain to face constitutional challenges.

Related Articles

At his rallies, Trump leans into anti-immigrant rhetoric and has even suggested deporting pro-Palestinian foreign students, a statement that drew controversy. Kamala Harris, on the other hand, pushed for a bipartisan border security deal, promising $20 billion to hire asylum officers and strengthen drug screening at entry points. The deal, though, includes stricter asylum standards and failed to pass when Republicans withdrew support following Trump’s disapproval. Harris also endorses pathways to citizenship for Afghans who helped U.S. forces and wants to add 250,000 green cards over five years.

DACA recipients, H-1B visa holders, and those in line for green cards are left in limbo, with both campaigns vague on their plans. For Indians navigating America’s immigration maze, the stakes have never been clearer: who wins could shape their futures in more ways than one.

Mass Deportations

Donald Trump pledges mass deportations of the 11 million undocumented individuals in the U.S.

“We’re going to have the largest deportation,” he declared at a Racine rally. Plans involve revamping federal enforcement and reallocating Homeland Security resources.

Ending Birthright Citizenship

Trump aims to stop birthright citizenship, affecting children born in the U.S. to non-citizen parents.

“On Day One, I’ll issue an order,” he said, challenging the 14th Amendment. Experts foresee a legal battle.

Targeting Pro-Palestinian Students

Trump vows to deport foreign students protesting in support of Palestine.“I throw them out of the country,” he stated at a donor dinner. This extends to anyone he perceives as Hamas sympathizers.

Ending Humanitarian Parole Programs

The Biden administration’s parole programs, aiding over a million migrants, would end under Trump.

“I will stop the abuse of parole authority,” Trump said in a campaign video.



Support for Foreign Graduates

Trump supports giving green cards to foreign students graduating from U.S. colleges.“As part of your diploma, you get a green card,” he shared on a podcast, including community college graduates.

Harris’ Push: Border Security Deal

Kamala Harris centers her campaign on a bipartisan border security bill, promising more asylum officers and drug screening. “We can secure our border and create a pathway to citizenship,” Harris said at the DNC.

Deferred Action and Court Backlogs

DACA, work visas, and immigration court delays remain unresolved. Harris supports legal pathways but specifics are lacking. Whoever wins will shape key policies like DACA, as a Texas challenge looms.

Trump’s Return to Past Policies

Expect a revival of border wall construction, Muslim travel bans, and the “Remain in Mexico” policy under Trump.

He has reaffirmed plans to reinstate all first-term immigration measures.