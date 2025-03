US Election 2024: When and how you can track every twist from India as America votes. Local timings here

In a showdown with stakes as high as ever, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are vying for power across seven key battleground states. The Great Lakes trio—Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—forms the “blue wall” that Trump cracked in 2016 but President Joe Biden recaptured in 2020. In the Sun Belt, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and North Carolina are also up for grabs, making the electoral map a fierce battleground.

For Harris, victory would mean a historic trifecta: the first woman, Asian American, and Black woman to ascend to the presidency. A Trump comeback would be equally monumental. Not only would he match Grover Cleveland as the only president to serve non-consecutive terms, but he’d also do so under the shadow of multiple impeachments and felony convictions.

But the day’s significance stretches beyond the presidential race. Five states—Arizona, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Dakota—are putting abortion rights on the ballot, a crucial issue still reverberating nationwide after the Supreme Court's seismic Roe v. Wade reversal.

Timing will play a pivotal role in this unfolding drama. The vote counting won’t be confined to one suspenseful night. With early voting already closed in many states, results will start rolling in once polls begin shutting at 6 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Tuesday, which is equivalent to 3:30 a.m. India Standard Time (IST) on Wednesday. However, full outcomes could take days or even weeks due to the complexity of America's voting systems.

Here's a complete breakdown of poll opening and closing times across all states, along with the India Standard Time equivalents:

Alabama: Polls open at 8 a.m. ET (5:30 p.m. IST), close at 8:30 p.m. ET (6 a.m. IST)

Alaska: Polls open at 11 a.m./Noon ET (8:30 p.m./9:30 p.m. IST), close at Midnight/1 a.m. ET (9:30 a.m./10:30 a.m. IST)

Arizona: Polls open at 8 a.m. ET (5:30 p.m. IST), close at 9 p.m. ET (6:30 a.m. IST)

Arkansas: Polls open at 8:30 a.m. ET (6 p.m. IST), close at 8:30 p.m. ET (6 a.m. IST)

California: Polls open at 10 a.m. ET (7:30 p.m. IST), close at 11 p.m. ET (8:30 a.m. IST)

Colorado: Polls open at 9 a.m. ET (6:30 p.m. IST), close at 9 p.m. ET (6:30 a.m. IST)

Connecticut: Polls open at 6 a.m. ET (3:30 p.m. IST), close at 8 p.m. ET (5:30 a.m. IST)

Delaware: Polls open at 7 a.m. ET (4:30 p.m. IST), close at 8 p.m. ET (5:30 a.m. IST)

District of Columbia: Polls open at 7 a.m. ET (4:30 p.m. IST), close at 8 p.m. ET (5:30 a.m. IST)

Florida: Polls open at 7 a.m./8 a.m. ET (4:30 p.m./5:30 p.m. IST), close at 7 p.m./8 p.m. ET (4:30 a.m./5:30 a.m. IST)

Georgia: Polls open at 7 a.m. ET (4:30 p.m. IST), close at 7 p.m. ET (4:30 a.m. IST)

Hawaii: Polls open at Noon ET (9:30 p.m. IST), close at Midnight ET (9:30 a.m. IST)

Idaho: Polls open at 9 a.m./11 a.m. ET (6:30 p.m./8:30 p.m. IST), close at 10 p.m./11 p.m. ET (7:30 a.m./8:30 a.m. IST)

Illinois: Polls open at 7 a.m. ET (4:30 p.m. IST), close at 8 p.m. ET (5:30 a.m. IST)

Indiana: Polls open at 6 a.m./7 a.m. ET (3:30 p.m./4:30 p.m. IST), close at 6 p.m./7 p.m. ET (3:30 a.m./4:30 a.m. IST)

Iowa: Polls open at 8 a.m. ET (5:30 p.m. IST), close at 9 p.m. ET (6:30 a.m. IST)

Kansas: Polls open at 7 a.m./8 a.m. ET (4:30 p.m./5:30 p.m. IST), close at 8 p.m./9 p.m. ET (5:30 a.m./6:30 a.m. IST)

Kentucky: Polls open at 6 a.m./7 a.m. ET (3:30 p.m./4:30 p.m. IST), close at 6 p.m./7 p.m. ET (3:30 a.m./4:30 a.m. IST)

Louisiana: Polls open at 7 a.m. ET (4:30 p.m. IST), close at 9 p.m. ET (6:30 a.m. IST)

Maine: Polls open between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. ET (3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. IST), close at 8 p.m. ET (5:30 a.m. IST)

Maryland: Polls open at 7 a.m. ET (4:30 p.m. IST), close at 8 p.m. ET (5:30 a.m. IST)

Massachusetts: Polls open at 7 a.m. ET (4:30 p.m. IST), close at 8 p.m. ET (5:30 a.m. IST)

Michigan: Polls open at 7 a.m./8 a.m. ET (4:30 p.m./5:30 p.m. IST), close at 8 p.m./9 p.m. ET (5:30 a.m./6:30 a.m. IST)

Minnesota: Polls open at 8 a.m. ET (5:30 p.m. IST), close at 9 p.m. ET (6:30 a.m. IST)

Mississippi: Polls open at 8 a.m. ET (5:30 p.m. IST), close at 8 p.m. ET (5:30 a.m. IST)

Missouri: Polls open at 7 a.m. ET (4:30 p.m. IST), close at 8 p.m. ET (5:30 a.m. IST)

Montana: Polls open at 9 a.m. ET (6:30 p.m. IST), close at 10 p.m. ET (7:30 a.m. IST)

Nebraska: Polls open at 9 a.m. ET (6:30 p.m. IST), close at 9 p.m. ET (6:30 a.m. IST)

Nevada: Polls open at 10 a.m. ET (7:30 p.m. IST), close at 10 p.m. ET (7:30 a.m. IST)

New Hampshire: Poll opening varies by municipality, usually between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. ET (3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. IST), closing between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET (4:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. IST)

New Jersey: Polls open at 6 a.m. ET (3:30 p.m. IST), close at 8 p.m. ET (5:30 a.m. IST)

New Mexico: Polls open at 9 a.m. ET (6:30 p.m. IST), close at 9 p.m. ET (6:30 a.m. IST)

New York: Polls open at 6 a.m. ET (3:30 p.m. IST), close at 9 p.m. ET (6:30 a.m. IST)

North Carolina: Polls open at 6:30 a.m. ET (4 p.m. IST), close at 7:30 p.m. ET (5 a.m. IST)

North Dakota: Poll opening varies, usually between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. ET (5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. IST), close at 8 p.m./9 p.m. ET (5:30 a.m./6:30 a.m. IST)

Ohio: Polls open at 6:30 a.m. ET (4 p.m. IST), close at 7:30 p.m. ET (5 a.m. IST)

Oklahoma: Polls open at 8 a.m. ET (5:30 p.m. IST), close at 8 p.m. ET (5:30 a.m. IST)

Oregon: Polls open at 9 a.m./10 a.m. ET (6:30 p.m./7:30 p.m. IST), close at 10 p.m./11 p.m. ET (7:30 a.m./8:30 a.m. IST)

Pennsylvania: Polls open at 7 a.m. ET (4:30 p.m. IST), close at 8 p.m. ET (5:30 a.m. IST)

Rhode Island: Polls open at 7 a.m. ET (4:30 p.m. IST), close at 8 p.m. ET (5:30 a.m. IST)

South Carolina: Polls open at 7 a.m. ET (4:30 p.m. IST), close at 7 p.m. ET (4:30 a.m. IST)

South Dakota: Polls open at 8 a.m./9 a.m. ET (5:30 p.m./6:30 p.m. IST), close at 8 p.m./9 p.m. ET (5:30 a.m./6:30 a.m. IST)

Tennessee: Polls open between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. ET (4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. IST), close at 8 p.m. ET (5:30 a.m. IST)

Texas: Polls open at 8 a.m./9 a.m. ET (5:30 p.m./6:30 p.m. IST), close at 8 p.m./9 p.m. ET (5:30 a.m./6:30 a.m. IST)

Utah: Polls open at 9 a.m. ET (6:30 p.m. IST), close at 10 p.m. ET (7:30 a.m. IST)

Vermont: Polls open between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. ET (2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. IST), close at 7 p.m. ET (4:30 a.m. IST)

Virginia: Polls open at 6 a.m. ET (3:30 p.m. IST), close at 7 p.m. ET (4:30 a.m. IST)

Washington: Polls open between 10 a.m. and Noon ET (7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. IST), close at 11 p.m. ET (8:30 a.m. IST)

West Virginia: Polls open at 6:30 a.m. ET (4 p.m. IST), close at 7:30 p.m. ET (5 a.m. IST)

Wisconsin: Polls open at 8 a.m. ET (5:30 p.m. IST), close at 9 p.m. ET (6:30 a.m. IST)

Wyoming: Polls open at 9 a.m. ET (6:30 p.m. IST), close at 9 p.m. ET (6:30 a.m. IST)



States will use a mix of hand-marked paper ballots and ballots filled with ballot marking devices, counted by optical scanners. Once tallied, election officials in different states have varying windows to certify results, a process that could stretch on, given close races.

As America waits for clarity, one thing is certain: this election will write yet another unpredictable chapter in the nation's democratic experiment.