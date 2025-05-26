US mass shooting: At least 11 injured in South Carolina beach, several emergency units rushed to site, suspect unknown

At least 11 people were hospitalised after a shooting broke out late Sunday night in Little River, a beach town in South Carolina, according to local authorities.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m., along a largely residential stretch near the Intracoastal Waterway, which also houses a few boating businesses. The Horry County Police Department has not yet released information regarding the conditions of the injured.

Officials confirmed that more victims might be involved, as reports emerged of additional individuals arriving at nearby hospitals via private vehicles.

“Investigators were getting reports of more people arriving at the hospital in private vehicles,” the police department posted on social media.

There is currently no word on suspects, and authorities have not commented on what may have triggered the violence.

Footage from the scene captured a large emergency response, with dozens of police cars and ambulances swarming the area late into the night.

Little River is located approximately 20 miles northeast of Myrtle Beach. The investigation is ongoing, and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

