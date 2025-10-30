‘We do not always see eye-to-eye,’ says Xi Jinping to Donald Trump during Busan meet

Chinese President Xi Jinping in his meeting with US President Donald Trump at South Korea’s Busan, said that both the countries don’t see eye-to-eye sometimes, which is normal for two of the leading economies in the world.

Speaking to the US delegation that included US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio through a translator, Xi said, “It feels very warm seeing you again because it has been many years. Since your re-election we have spoken on the phone three times, exchanged several letters, and stayed in close contact. And in our joint guidance, China-US relations have remained stable on the whole.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

“Given our different national conditions, we do not always see eye-to-eye with each other and it is normal for the two leading economies of the world to have friction now and then. In the face of winds, waves, and challenges, you and I, at the helm of China-US relations, should stay the right course and ensure the steady sailing forward of the giant ship of China-US relations. I always believe that China's development goes hand in hand with your vision to Make America Great Again. Our two countries are fully able to help each other succeed and prosper together. Over the years, I have stated in public many times that China and the United States should be partners and friends. This is what history has taught us and what reality demands,” said Xi.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Chinese President Xi Jinping says, "In the face of winds, waves, and challenges, you and I, at the helm of China-U.S. relations, should stay the right course and ensure the steady sailing forward of the giant ship of China-U.S. relations. I always believe that China's… https://t.co/oTG42Qj8Bj pic.twitter.com/uLk1phUSbX — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2025

He said the two nations concluded the latest round of consultation a few days ago to reach a “basic consensus” on addressing their respective major concerns and made encouraging progress. “President Trump, I am ready to continue working with you to build a solid foundation for China-US relations and create a sound atmosphere for the development of both countries,” he said.

Xi also lauded Trump for caring “a lot about world peace” and for being “enthusiastic about settling various regional hotspot issues”. “I appreciate your great contribution to the recent conclusion of the Gaza ceasefire agreement,” said Xi, adding that like the US, China has also been helping to settle the border disputes between Cambodia and Thailand.

Advertisement

While posing for the cameras and shaking hands, Trump had called Xi a “very tough negotiator”. “We know each other very well, we have a great relationship…We are going to have a very successful meeting, there is no doubt. He (Xi) is a very tough negotiator. He is a great leader of a great country. We are going to have a great relationship for a very long time,” he told the reporters.