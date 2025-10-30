‘I HATED to do it’: Trump orders immediate nuclear weapons testing to keep pace with Russia, China

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that the United States will immediately resume nuclear weapons testing, ending a voluntary moratorium that has been in place since 1992. He said it was a necessary step to keep pace with Russia and China’s nuclear capabilities.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump said, "The United States has more Nuclear Weapons than any other country. This was accomplished, including a complete update and renovation of existing weapons, during my First Term in office. Because of the tremendous destructive power, I HATED to do it, but had no choice! Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within 5 years.”

“Because of other countries' testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he wrote.

Since 1992, the United States has maintained the safety and reliability of its nuclear arsenal through computer simulations and subcritical testing. This approach has allowed the US to observe the moratorium on nuclear detonations.

The announcement comes amid rising global tensions. Russia has withdrawn from key arms control agreements and demonstrated advanced nuclear capabilities. These include recent tests of the Poseidon nuclear-powered super torpedo and the Burevestnik nuclear cruise missile. China has accelerated its weapons modernisation. US intelligence warns that China could reach near parity with the US and Russia in nuclear capabilities within five years.

Trump’s post came just hours ahead of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea’s Busan. Amid a widening rift, particularly on trade, both the leaders are likely to discuss a truce. Xi and Trump met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.