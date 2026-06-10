‘We’ll hit them very hard’: Trump issues fresh warning to Iran

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued a fresh warning to Iran, saying Washington would “again hit them very hard today” if necessary, while reiterating that the United States still seeks a meaningful agreement to end the escalating conflict.

Speaking as tensions between the two countries intensified, Trump said negotiations had come close to producing a breakthrough, but accused Tehran of delaying and misleading Washington.

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“We're really close to a deal, but they keep tapping us along, they keep playing us for suckers,” Trump said. “We have the strongest military anywhere in the world, and sometimes you'll have to use it.”

The US president repeated his longstanding position that Iran would not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.

“Iran very simply cannot have a nuclear weapon and they won't,” he said.

Trump’s latest remarks came after the United States launched fresh strikes against Iran following the loss of a US Army Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz. Trump earlier said Iran had brought down the “highly sophisticated” aircraft, adding that the US “must, of necessity, respond.” A US official later said an Iranian drone collided with the Apache, causing it to crash.

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Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) 35-member Board of Governors approved a US-backed resolution urging Iran to account for its remaining enriched uranium stockpiles and grant inspectors access to verify them. The move could further complicate diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed Iran’s military capabilities had been severely degraded, saying elements of its navy and air force had been “completely defeated.” He also warned that Tehran had delayed negotiations for too long and would now “have to pay the price.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they launched strikes against US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, claiming that 21 American targets were hit and four were destroyed. The attacks followed US airstrikes on Iranian air defence, ground control and radar facilities near the Strait of Hormuz.

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Iran also claimed to have shot down a US MQ-9 drone over Jam and vowed a “crushing and decisive” response to further American military action. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X that Iran’s armed forces “will leave no attack or threat unanswered.”