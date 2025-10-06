Went out to help, got killed instead: 51-yr-old Indian-origin motel owner shot in Pennsylvania

A 51-year-old Indian-origin motel owner, Rakesh Ehagaban, was killed on Friday after stepping outside to investigate a disturbance in the parking lot of the Pittsburgh Motel in Robinson, Pennsylvania.

According to police and media reports, Ehagaban approached the suspect, Stanley Eugene West, who was staying at the motel, and asked, "Are you alright, bud?" Surveillance footage showed West walking toward Ehagaban before drawing a firearm and shooting him in the head at close range. Ehagaban died at the scene.

Police said the incident began when West targeted his female companion in the motel's parking area. Arrest documents state that Robinson police were dispatched after the woman, shot in the neck while in her car with a child in the back seat, drove to a nearby service centre for help. The child was unharmed.

Authorities noted the woman, West, and the child had been staying at the motel for about two weeks. As the woman tried to leave, West fired at her vehicle, shattering the window. Ehagaban exited the motel to intervene.

After shooting Ehagaban, West "nonchalantly walks to the U-Haul and drives away," according to the complaint. Police recovered a 9mm Blazer Luger from the sidewalk near Ehagaban's body.

Investigators used licence plate readers to track the U-Haul van. Pittsburgh police located the vehicle in the East Hills area. "According to information released Friday by Allegheny County Police, West got out of the van and started shooting," said Superintendent Christopher Kearns. "The detectives returned fire. Multiple shots were fired by multiple officers."

Both West and a Pittsburgh police detective were shot in the exchange. West and the woman were hospitalized in critical condition. The detective is expected to recover.

West was charged with criminal homicide, attempted homicide, and recklessly endangering another person. Ehagaban’s name was initially misspelled in early police communications.

"The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is grateful to the incredible care provided by the doctors and nurses at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital and to all of our local law enforcement partners who work so hard to keep Allegheny County safe in the fight against violent crime," acting Chief Martin Devine said.