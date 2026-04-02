'We’re going to finish it fast': Trump says US on track to complete military objectives in Iran conflict

In a decisive address to the nation on Thursday, US President Donald Trump asserted that America is "on the verge of completing its core war objectives" in the ongoing conflict with Iran. Trump’s remarks came nearly a month after the US launched Operation Epic Fury, marking a critical phase in the military operation.

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Since the start of the strikes four weeks ago, President Trump has maintained that the US will continue its offensive until its strategic goals are fully realized. "From the beginning of Operation Epic Fury, we have said that we will continue until our objectives are fully achieved. Thanks to the progress we have made, I can say tonight that we are on track to complete all of America's military objectives shortly, very shortly," Trump declared in his Thursday night address.

The president went on to reaffirm his commitment to finishing the mission swiftly, promising, "We are going to finish the job, and we’re going to finish it very fast."

Trump also issued a stark warning to Iran, indicating that Washington’s next steps would be even more aggressive. "We are going to hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks. We are going to bring them back to the Stone Ages, where they belong," he said. His rhetoric intensified as he outlined the toll on Iran’s military infrastructure, claiming that its navy is "gone" and its air force "lies in ruins." Trump further emphasised that most of Iran's leadership has been "eliminated."