'We’re moving on, we’re so moving on': White House vehemently dismisses query about Kamala Harris' new accent

During a White House press briefing on Tuesday, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre swiftly dismissed a question regarding Vice President Kamala Harris’s recent shift in accent, which has sparked a wave of memes across social media. Jean-Pierre deemed the query “insane” and “ridiculous,” clearly irritated by the line of questioning.

Related Articles

The viral phenomenon began after Harris addressed a Labour Day rally in Detroit last week, where her accent was noted to have a noticeable Southern inflection. This led to comparisons with the Looney Tunes character, Foghorn Leghorn, and a flurry of online mockery from Trump supporters.

During the briefing, a reporter raised the issue, asking, “Since when does the Vice President have what sounds like a Southern accent?” The question followed Harris's recent appearances in Detroit and Pittsburgh, where her accent appeared to vary.

Jean-Pierre, visibly frustrated, responded, “I have no idea what you’re talking about.” She further questioned the relevance of the issue, stating, “Do you seriously think Americans care about this? What they care about is the economy, lowering costs, and healthcare. That’s what we should be focusing on.”

As the reporter persisted, asking whether Harris used the accent in White House meetings, Jean-Pierre cut him off, saying, “We’re moving on. We’re so moving on.”