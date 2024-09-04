Indian-Americans rally behind Kamala Harris: 'Historic push to make her the first Indian-origin US president'

A coalition of Indian-Americans has launched a new campaign aimed at rallying support for Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming 2024 US presidential election. The initiative, named “Indian Americans for Harris,” seeks to bolster Harris’s bid for the presidency, making her the first person of Indian heritage to lead the United States.

The campaign will focus on key battleground states including North Carolina, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Georgia. According to Desh Chatterjee, a North Carolina-based businessman and prominent supporter, the grassroots campaign will mobilise Indian-Americans in these crucial states to vote for Harris.

“This is a historic moment,” Chatterjee told PTI. “For the first time, we have a candidate whose mother is from India and who embodies Indian heritage and culture. As Indian-Americans, we should support her transcending party lines.”

The campaign’s website highlights Harris’s bi-racial background as a representation of America's diverse identity. With approximately 12.5% of the US population identifying as biracial, Harris’s heritage resonates with many voters, PTI reported.

Members of the group have expressed that this is a moment to celebrate Indian-American achievements, underscoring that the community, one of the most successful immigrant groups in the US, is poised to have a representative in the highest office.

“Our message is clear,” the group stated. “Support Kamala Harris as she is the right choice at the right time. As the world faces significant challenges, we need her leadership to guide the US and the global community toward a more equitable and harmonious future.”

As the first woman of Indian descent to serve as Vice President, Harris’s candidacy is seen as a milestone for the Indian-American community. Her leadership and values are viewed as aligning with the aspirations for a just and inclusive America, marking a significant moment in the community's history.