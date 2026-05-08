Midcap shares have sprung into action after a long phase of consolidation with the Nifty Midcap Index hitting a fresh record high for the second straight session today. The midcap index has been rising for the last four days. Midcap stocks, analysts say, are showing strength after many months of consolidation. The segment rally is led by strong quarterly earnings and bargain buying seeking value picks at low valuations.

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The US-Iran ceasefire on April 8, 2026 put the midcap index on fire, which rallied 7,513 points or 13.76% till date. The index hit a record high of 62,113 in the current session, zooming 19.37% from the 52-week low of 52,032.85 reached on April 2 this year.

Analysts also attribute the rally to strong participation from retail investors and domestic institutions coming to the rescue of the market when FIIs made huge exits last month. Continued buying in stock-specific counters in midcaps following earnings announcements has also led to the rally.

In April, FIIs sold equities worth Rs 70,000 crore after the upward rally in crude prices due to the West Asia crisis, which dented investor sentiment. On the other hand, DIIs bought shares worth Rs 51,060 crore during the same period supporting sentiment in the domestic market.

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Interestingly, during the two record highs hit today and in the previous session, Sensex and Nifty are in the red. On Thursday, Sensex declined 114 points and Nifty slipped 4.30 points despite opening in the green.

In the current session, Sensex slipped 505 points to 77,338 and Nifty fell 149 pts to 24,176.

Defying all the volatility in the market, the midcap index has zoomed 2.29% against 7.49% correction in Nifty and 9.28% crash in Sensex this year.