‘Why just 50%?’: Expert takes a jibe at Trump, says US must put 10 bazillion percent tariff on Canada

It’s Canada this week, and before that it was South Korea, and then there were the European Union nations, and then the countries supplying oil to Cuba – and this just in January so far. Taking a jibe at US President Donald Trump, adviser and expert on Asian government and markets, Evan A Feigenbaum said why stop at 50 per cent, Trump should impose tariffs of “10 bazillion per cent”. He said it was getting difficult to keep tab of the new numbers every week.

“I mean, why just 50%? Pathetic… ‘10 bazillion percent’ would actually get Canada's attention. Sorry, but didn't he pledge another 100 per cent on Canada LAST week because of the nonexistent ‘China FTA’ that Bessent warned about? Now, we'll get another 50 per cent on top of the 100 per cent because of an industry dispute? Can't keep up with these numbers every other week,” he said.

Trump said he was decertifying Bombardier Global Express business jets and threatened 50 per cent import tariffs on all Canada-made aircraft. The threat could also have repercussions for American Airlines and Delta Air Lines that depend heavily on Canadian aircraft.

Feigenbaum highlighted that US’ agreements with Korea are blowing up over 25 per cent, it still doesn’t have a deal with India, and Trump is pledging another 50 per cent tariff on Canadian aircraft but at least the US has a trade deal with its “54th largest trading partner”. The US signed a deal with El Salvador on reciprocal trade.

Trump had also said that it was dangerous for the UK to sign a trade deal with China. “Sorry, but isn't he himself seeking a trade deal with China? ‘It's very dangerous’ for the UK and ‘even more dangerous’ for Canada but totally awesome for the United States? Just putting the inconsistency and hypocrisy to the side, China is the largest trading partner of somewhere between 120 and 140 countries, so Don Quixote is pretty much tilting at windmills here,” he said.

Washington did not take well to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s three-hour talks with President Xi Jinping on Thursday, where the British leader called for a "more sophisticated relationship" with improved market access, low tariffs and investment deals while also discussing soccer and Shakespeare.

