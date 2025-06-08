WWE Money in the Bank 2025: Cena stunned, Naomi shines, WrestleMania 42 details revealed

WWE’s Money in the Bank 2025 delivered all the chaos, surprises, and high-stakes drama fans expect from one of the company’s most unpredictable nights. With two briefcases on the line, a surprise return that shook the arena, and a new Women’s Intercontinental Champion crowned, the event at Intuit Dome didn’t disappoint.

Cena and Paul implode



In one of the most talked-about matches of the night, John Cena and Logan Paul teamed up against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in a bizarre tag match that ended in total mayhem. Tensions between Cena and Paul boiled over mid-match, allowing Rhodes and Uso to regain momentum. After a chaotic series of finishers, it was R-Truth—released earlier in the week—who stunned fans by returning under a mask to take out Cena. Rhodes capitalized with a CrossRhodes to pin the 17-time champion. R-Truth’s shocking reappearance drew the loudest pop of the night, turning what looked like Cena’s redemption arc into a bitter defeat.

Rollins gets the briefcase

Seth Rollins outlasted Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Andrade, Penta El Zero Miedo, and El Grande Americano in a brutal Men’s Money in the Bank match packed with jaw-dropping ladder spots and faction warfare. With Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed interfering to assist Rollins, and Jacob Fatu shockingly turning on Sikoa mid-match, the chaos set the stage for a late surge by Rollins. After fending off LA Knight, Rollins climbed the ladder to secure the briefcase, reigniting his role as WWE’s master strategist.

Naomi makes history

The Women’s Money in the Bank match was equally explosive. Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, Roxanne Perez, and Naomi delivered standout performances, with high-impact spots and brutal ladder bumps. After neutralizing Ripley and Bliss, Naomi stormed the ladder and grabbed the briefcase, becoming the first Black woman to win the match. Her heel persona has evolved dramatically since WrestleMania 41, and with the briefcase in hand, she’s now positioned as one of WWE’s most dangerous women.

Lynch tops Valkyria



In a hard-hitting Women’s Intercontinental Championship bout, Becky Lynch finally dethroned Lyra Valkyria in a rematch that pushed both stars to their limits. Lynch landed two Manhandle Slams, the second from the top rope, to secure the win. Post-match, the tension continued—after raising Lynch’s hand, Valkyria suplexed the new champ and walked away, hinting that this feud is far from over.

Mysterio retains over Octagon Jr.

In a quick but intense Intercontinental Championship match, Dominik Mysterio defeated Octagon Jr. with the help of a ringside distraction from Liv Morgan. Mysterio’s frog splash sealed the win, helping restore some luster to a title reign that had been losing momentum.

WrestleMania 42 dates are out

WWE also confirmed that WrestleMania 42 will return to Las Vegas on April 18-19, 2026. The company also announced that Nikki Bella will return on the June 8 edition of Raw.

