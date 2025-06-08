Business Today
Thug Life box office Day 3: Kamal Haasan’s latest limps past ₹30 cr in 3 days, fails to match Vikram

The film opened at ₹15.5 crore, but Day 2 saw collections tumble to ₹7.15 crore — a 53.87% drop. Saturday’s modest recovery to ₹7.5 crore offers little consolation, especially given the stiff competition and weak word-of-mouth.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 8, 2025 8:06 AM IST
Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life earned ₹7.5 crore on Day 3, pushing its India net total to ₹30.15 crore — but that’s where the good news ends.

According to Sacnilk, the Tamil version maintained 39.12% occupancy on Day 3, peaking during evening shows. The Hindi version continued to flounder with occupancy under 9%, reflecting minimal traction outside Tamil Nadu. Telugu collections also failed to pick up after a weak start.

Globally, Thug Life grossed ₹52 crore after two days. Full Day 3 numbers are pending, but estimates suggest a worldwide gross between ₹60–65 crore. That puts it well below recent Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan benchmarks.

Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1 and Part 2 grossed ₹488.36 crore and ₹344.63 crore respectively — nearly 15 times more than Thug Life’s estimated current total. Even Indian 2, despite being labeled a disaster, earned ₹43.8 crore in just two days in India, outpacing Thug Life’s three-day tally.

Vikram (2022) remains the gold standard among Kamal Haasan’s recent films, pulling in ₹94.65 crore in three days domestically and eventually surpassing ₹300 crore worldwide. In contrast, Thug Life's numbers suggest a tepid theatrical run unless it sees an unlikely turnaround.

The film’s lackluster performance highlights weak pan-India pull and diminishing overseas returns. 

Published on: Jun 8, 2025 8:05 AM IST
