'You’re gambling with World War III': Trump blasts Zelenskyy in fiery Oval Office clash, Ukraine president asked to leave

When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stepped into the White House on Friday, he aimed to secure a critical mineral agreement and reaffirm US support against Russia. Instead, the meeting spiraled into chaos, with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance delivering a scathing rebuke.

The fallout was immediate—no deal was signed, no joint statement was issued, and Zelenskyy’s delegation was abruptly dismissed. As global leaders reacted with shock, Trump doubled down, branding Zelenskyy "disrespectful" and questioning his commitment to peace.

A fiery Oval Office clash

The high-stakes discussion quickly turned hostile:

Vance accused Zelenskyy of being disrespectful, sparking a tense back-and-forth.

Trump raised his voice, warning Zelenskyy, "You’re gambling with World War III."

Zelenskyy defended Ukraine’s position, emphasizing Putin’s history of broken ceasefires.

Trump dismissed him outright, saying, "You’re not in a good position. You don’t have the cards."

Vance challenged Zelenskyy’s gratitude, asking, “Have you said ‘thank you’ once?”

As tensions escalated, Trump abruptly ended the meeting, scrapping the scheduled joint press conference and ordering Zelenskyy’s delegation to leave.

Trump’s post-meeting attack

After the chaotic exchange, Trump took to Truth Social, declaring that Zelenskyy “is not ready for peace” and disrespected the US. He asserted that Ukraine must "stop fighting" and negotiate with Russia, implying that continued US support was not guaranteed.

Zelenskyy responds, world leaders react

Zelenskyy, after leaving the White House, posted a measured response on X, thanking the American people, Congress, and the presidency for their support.

An important visit to the United States. In Washington, I met with a bipartisan delegation from the U.S. Senate.



Our discussions focused on the continued military assistance for Ukraine, relevant legislative initiatives, my meeting with President Trump, efforts to achieve a just… pic.twitter.com/KJcosUpygc — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 28, 2025

International leaders quickly condemned the explosive fallout:

French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed that Russia is the aggressor and urged continued support for Ukraine.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre called Trump’s accusation "deeply unreasonable."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told Zelenskyy to “be strong, be brave, be fearless.”

Polish PM Donald Tusk posted a message of solidarity: “You are not alone.”

(Wit inputs from Anuja Jha)