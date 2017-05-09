Aamir Khan's Dangal is called 'Let's Wrestle, Dad' in China and it's inching towards Rs 100 crore club

Aamir Khan has certainly become China's favourite. After his film PK garnered record collections at the Chinese box office, now his film, Dangal, based on Indian women wrestlers Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari, is repeating history.

The film looks set to earn Rs 100 crore in the China with the film collecting Rs 72.68 crore over the weekend. The film continued its good run on Monday amassing Rs 18 crore, according to trade analyst, Taran Adarsh.





#Dangal hits the ball out of the park... Collects a FANTABULOUS $ 11.30 million [â¹ 72.68 cr] in its opening weekend in China... OUTSTANDING! â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 7, 2017

Having earned Rs 90.58 crore in the first few days of its relaease, the film is not very far from touching the Rs 100 crore milestone.

#Dangal has an EXTRAORDINARY Monday in China... Collects $ 2.80 million... Total: $ 14.07 million [â¹ 90.58 cr]... Racing towards â¹ 100 cr. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 8, 2017

Dangal was released in a record-breaking number of more than 9000 screens in China last week. The film is titled Shuai Jiao Baba, which means 'Let's Wrestle, Dad' in China, which has nearly 40,000 screens.

The movie is a biopic of the former Indian wrestler Mahavir Phogat who trains his daughters to become world-class wrestlers -- a story which resonated well with the Indian audience, generating over Rs 385 crore ticket sales upon its release.

Last month, Aamir and Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari were in China to promote the film, which officially opened this year's edition of the Beijing International Film Festival.



